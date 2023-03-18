We are enduring the long wait. You know, it’s the time we spend anticipating the spring gobbler season.
It’s 70 days away. Now it’s 46 days. Now 40. Now 35. Sheesh! C’mon already.
How many times can I count shotgun shells or practice yelping or look at the hunting ground by way of online maps.
Fortunately, we now have trail cameras that can help us pass the time and also let us know if any birds are roaming particular hillsides or fields.
Getting photos of free-roaming, fair-chase gobblers isn’t easy, but it is a great deal of fun and especially rewarding when those images appear.
The West Virginia season will open on a Monday, April 17, and the Maryland hunt will begin one day later. The five-week lengths of the seasons is a wonderful duration to consider, often beginning with wintry conditions and usually ending with a feel that is more summer than spring.
As the seasons wear on, more hens begin nesting and are no longer available for the feathered love fest that brings jakes and jennies into our wooded worlds. That’s a good thing. Gobblers that are still in romantic mode have fewer mates and just might make the mistake that those hen sounds you are sending out on a box call are emitting from the real thing. That’s why they make pens and tags.
Although there is some concern about the trend in turkey populations in portions of the birds’ range, we appear to be in good shape in Almost Maryland and the portion of Almost Heaven that abuts us.
Let’s take a look at some recent gobbler harvest numbers.
A year ago, Maryland hunters checked in 4,208 gobblers, just a smidgen below the record harvest set in 2020. Garrett and Allegany counties accounted for 718 of the gobblers harvested in 2022. That’s 17% of the statewide bag.
When the record kill of 4,303 gobblers took place in 2020, the two far western counties accounted for 673 of those birds.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources explained that the percentage of juvenile male turkeys known as jakes that were reported in the 2022 harvest was 24%, the highest level since 2011. The increase can be attributed to the Brood X cicada emergence in the summer of 2021 that provided abundant food for newly-hatched turkeys and increased survival of the young birds. Gobblers from that year class are 2 years old now and should be inclined to come to calls.
Recent brood observation surveys indicate that Mountain Maryland wild turkey populations are holding their own. My observation is that the winter weather we have experienced has not been the kind that threatens a major kill of turkeys.
In the Mountain State, 9,366 spring gobblers were killed in 2022. The results from counties in the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle show Hampshire atop the harvest chart with 210. Other harvests: Berkeley, 170; Hardy, 154; Mineral, 145; Grant, 141; Jefferson, 135; Pendleton, 126; Morgan, 92.
Hunting hours throughout the West Virginia season are 30 minutes before sunrise until 1 p.m. In Maryland, hunting hours during the first part of the season are 30 minutes before sunrise until noon. Beginning May 10, spring gobbler hunting doesn’t end until sundown.
It is legal to use rifles in West Virginia, but not in Maryland.
Opening day will get here eventually. In the meantime, hurry up and wait.
