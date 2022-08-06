Aug. 1 has become a bit of a statewide holiday for me, a celebration observed by one … yours truly.
The first day of the eighth month is the day I purchase my Maryland hunting license. When the information superhighway was not yet a dream, those purchases were made at sporting goods shops or other locations that served as license vendors. In fact, in the early 1960s, you could buy a statewide Maryland hunting license or, for a lesser amount of cash, a license that was good for one county of your choosing.
Now, of course, like most other hunters, I go online, supply my Department of Natural Resources identification number, whip out a credit card and, presto, I have a license.
I consider my printer that is hooked up to my desktop computer to be a wayback machine, because when that license is spit out it sparks a ton of memories.
Look, there’s one now … a memory.
I see my dad and I walking back to the vehicle on Jacobs Road as daylight dwindles on the Green Ridge State Forest. I spy some squirrel tails sticking out of my hunting vest. The vest looks to be pretty heavy, so maybe I got a limit of bushytails that day. The popularity of squirrel hunting in those days was such that I’m certain I heard the “pomp, pomp” of shotgun blasts throughout that day, probably a Saturday.
That muzzle blast music was one of the threads that would cinch and protect a hunting memory, so that it would be easy to recall 60 years later.
And there, over there, I see Tom Mathews and I floating on the North Branch of the Potomac River between Cumberland and Oldtown. Those spots on the water downstream are surely wood ducks. Yep, I can see them better now. Wood ducks, for sure. Hands off the oars now, just let the flatbottom float. Maybe we will get close enough for a shot before they flush.
Sept. 1 is just one month distant from Aug. 1 and is memorable as the first day of mourning dove season. There we are, the bunch of us, leaving Cumberland in the middle of the afternoon, intent on getting to our dove hunting spot in Washington County in time to miss a bunch of gray-feathered impossible targets. I see Doug Buckalew — he was probably driving — and there’s Gary Carpenter and Bob Phillips. With all of that lead we would be releasing into the sky, surely at least a few doves would fall.
Then there is bear season. Who would have thought when they bought a license in 1960 that 44 years later it would be legal to hunt bruins in Maryland? Not me. But, in 2009 I drew a tag and, by the good graces of Orion, a bear and I found ourselves in the same spot on Dan’s Mountain. One trigger pull of the Model 99 and a hunting memory for the ages was made. My hunting partner, Bill Gostomski, and his son Pete graciously got the bruin off the mountain and into the back of my pickup truck and I was off to Mount Nebo to check in the bear.
The most excited I’ve been on a successful spring gobbler hunt was when I called a longbeard in for a hunting companion and watched the harvest take place. It was Mat Schartiger’s first spring Tom and it was a hoot to behold. A bunch of birds began gobbling out of our sight, but some loud calling on my box call broke one of them away from the group. I watched as Mat, about 30 yards in front of me, prepared to slay the bird once it got into shotgun range. His shot was true.
I see Ryan, our youngest son and the only of our three boys who got into hunting like the old man. He’s getting his first deer, a doe, using his grandfather’s Model 94 Winchester .32 Special. I insisted he take his first deer using a rifle with open sights. Then I see him getting his first buck, his first turkey and his first ruffed grouse. I got to see the shot at the grouse and watch it fall. Getting the first grouse at which you have ever shot is surely a highlight reel memory.
The thing about a hunting license is that it does double duty. Not only is it a wayback machine, but it is a crystal ball of sorts into which you can stare and see the promises of future memories that will be made. There’s snow falling in some views, but in others it is hot and muggy and you must work quickly to care for the meat of a doe bagged during the early part of bow season.
It’s a heck of a deal, that hunting license.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
