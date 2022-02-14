Some of you have been waiting two years for this. Well, actually, all of us have because that’s how often the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service establishes new hunting regulations. And, boy, this year are there some proposals that jump off the page.
New hunting regulations will be in place for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons. Agency biologists are looking for public input before making decisions.
Let’s go through the concepts piece by piece and then I’ll provide the contact information so that you can respond to WHS with your thoughts.
TREE STANDS
Hunters would be allowed to place tree stands on public hunting areas as early as two weeks before the season opens and leave them there as long as they are removed within the two weeks after the season closes.
Among stakeholders who first considered this idea, there seemed to be agreement that it is a good proposal. I wonder, though. WHS says just because you have legally placed a tree stand on a state forest or wildlife management area that doesn’t mean you own that hunting spot. In fact, the way I read the proposal, another hunter would be perfectly legal in using your stand.
I think this idea could lead to some deep woods fist fights if not worse.
MIKE’S TAKE: I don’t hunt from tree stands on public land so I will leave this for other hunters to figure out.
CROSSBOWS
This idea, in my opinion, belongs in the not-broken/don’t-fix bucket. The thought is to make it illegal for hunters to transport a cocked crossbow in a vehicle, even if it is not loaded. What a bunch of hooey.
This regulation used to exist, Then, rightly so, the agency allowed the transporting of cocked crossbows sans bolt.
The idea to ban cocked crossbows in vehicles came from outside the WHS and, frankly, I am surprised the agency chose to propose it as a regulation.
We are being told that “crossbows store a significant amount of energy when cocked. An accidental discharge without a bolt loaded can cause the weapon to explode, possibly causing injury. This risk is most pronounced in vehicles where passengers in close proximity may not recognize the danger associated with a cocked crossbow. Advancements in crossbow technology allow de-cocking much easier than traditional crossbows.”
For years now, we have been safely transporting cocked but unloaded crossbows from one hunting spot to another. We also transport those cocked bows to our homes when we come out of the woods in the dark after hunting all day. As are others, I am a hunter on a fixed income who uses a wide, old crossbow. The only way to uncock it is to shoot it. I am not about to pay a four-digit cost for one of the new crossbows that allow the tension to be easily removed from the bow string.
MIKE’S TAKE: Trash this proposal immediately, if not yesterday.
BEARS
WHS intends to increase the number of days that bears can be hunted by people who have drawn a permit in the annual lottery.
Currently, bear hunting is allowed for five consecutive days beginning on a Monday in October.
The agency is considering options to increase the number of hunting days:
• The Saturday and Sunday prior to the current Monday opener in October.
• The Saturday at the end of the current Monday-Friday October season.
• The second week of the two-week firearm season (Monday-Saturday).
• Possibly some combination of these options.
MIKE’S TAKE: Open the season for eight days beginning on the Saturday prior to the current Monday opener. That would make the first day of bear season overlap with the third day of early muzzleloader deer season and, later in the hunt, the first day of fall turkey season. Having more hunters in the woods would move bears and increase the opportunity to bag a bruin.
DEER
WHS wants to add a day in Region A during the firearms season for the hunting of antlerless deer. No matter which option is chosen, I know this increased opportunity will be welcomed by hunters.
Currently, the last and next-to-last days of the season are legal for taking an antlerless deer on private lands. On public lands, only the final day allows for that harvest.
The agency is considering two options:
• The second Saturday of the two-week season on private and public lands.
• The last Thursday of the two-week season on private land and the last Friday of the two-week season on public land.
MIKE’S TAKE: Opening the antlerless hunt on all lands on the second Saturday of the two-week season would most likely provide hunters with a better chance to tag a doe because pressure would increase on a weekend and move more deer.
OTHER
Also being considered are proposals to shorten ruffed grouse season, provide farmers with more opportunity to harvest bears who damage crops and expand the time during which deer crop damage permits may be used.
The public can view the proposed regulations and comment online through Feb. 28. The department is also accepting feedback by phone at 410-260-8540; by fax to 410-260-8596; or in writing to: Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-1, Annapolis, MD 21401.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
