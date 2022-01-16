Every other year, the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service establishes new hunting regulations. This is one of those years. The agency is in the very early stages of creating the regulations that will govern hunting during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons.
There are some very interesting possibilities being brainstormed.
Sometime in mid-February the proposed changes will be revealed and public comment will be solicited. For now, concepts are being kicked around. That kicking took place initially within the Department of Natural Resources, when professionals of various disciplines took a look and put in their 2 cents’ worth. That phrase, I think, should be changed because of inflation.
Just this week, a second phase of the regulation process began when people who the agency calls stakeholders took part in a virtual meeting about the concepts. Stakeholders came from a variety of geographical spots across Maryland and from myriad special interests, including Maryland Horse Council, National Park Service, Maryland Fur Trappers, Maryland Chapter of National Wild Turkey Federation, Maryland Bowhunters Society, Maryland Waterfowlers Association, Maryland Outfitters and Guides, Quail Forever, Hunters of Maryland, Allegany-Garrett Sportsman’s Association, Maryland Wildlife Advisory Commission and Humane Society of the United States. There was even an outdoor writer tossed into the mix. Ahem!
Serious thought is being given to increasing the number of days hunters in Region A can take a doe during rifle season. If you need a refresher, Region A includes all of Garrett and Allegany counties and a western segment of Washington County. There was general agreement that this idea is a good one, including the fact that bad weather can easily wipe out the two days on private land and one day on public land that now exist for the shooting of antlerless deer during the modern firearms season.
Additional days are being considered as well for the hunting of black bears in Maryland. Currently, the annual October hunt takes place for five consecutive days beginning on a Monday. There are possibilities that weekend days will be added to the hunt in one form or another. WHS Director Paul Peditto said the state’s bear population of 2,500 to 3,000 animals could easily withstand any increase in harvest that would take place. The 2021 bear harvest in the state’s four western counties was 54.
What else?
The wildlife agency is very likely to protect bobwhite quail and ruffed grouse by shortening the hunting seasons for those birds.
I found it extremely interesting that WHS is considering allowing hunters to place and leave treestands on public hunting land such as wildlife management areas. Even if such a change is approved, a lot of details have to be worked out. Stakeholders seemed to be mostly in favor of allowing the stands to remain in place throughout hunting season. I can envision some deep-woods squabbles taking place if such a regulation is approved. Currently, tree stands can be used on the public parcels but must be removed daily.
In addition, WHS is considering allowing deer to be shot via the use of deer cooperator permits from Feb. 1 through July 31. Currently, the allowable shooting window is Feb. 1 through March 31. The permits are issued to mitigate damage to agricultural crops.
Also, the agency may allow farmers with an agriculture bear hunting permit to shoot bears outside of the October hunting season. Currently, those permits may be used only during the season.
As proposed changes to hunting regulations become more detailed, I will report about them.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
