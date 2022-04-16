Under blown down trees, beneath boulders, inside excavated dens and even under a porch, new black bear cubs became Maryland residents this winter, a fact confirmed by the state’s Wildlife and Heritage Service.
During March, WHS crews followed electronic signals to the dens of five black bear sows that wore radio collars. The dens of three other sows had been accidentally discovered during logging and construction and those were visited as well.
Born in January, the 20 cubs were 6 to 8 pounds when checked by the crews in March. Six of the dens were in Garrett County with one each in Washington and Frederick counties. All of the dens were on privately owned land.
“There were 11 male cubs and nine female,” said Brian Eyler, Game Mammal Section leader. Three sows had four cubs each. One sow had three cubs. Two other sows had two cubs apiece. One sow had one cub. In addition, a 24-year-old sow, whose den was discovered by loggers, had no cubs.
“That old sow had once been collared, but the collar was missing. She still had an ear tag and was micro-chipped, so we were able to identify her,” Eyler said of the Garrett County bruin. “She had been born in 1998. We collared her again so we can check her next year.”
Harry Spiker, former WHS black bear project leader now serving in another capacity, said the 24-year-old bear has become the senior sow with which the agency has dealt. “Prior to that it was 22,” Spiker said.
Veterinarians from the Maryland Zoo accompanied the WHS crews to the dens, giving each sow a thorough physical examination. The mother bears were all healthy, according to Eyler. In addition, none of the sows had mange, an ailment that is frequently found in Maryland bears.
After the sow from each den was sedated, she and her cubs were checked and tagged before being returned to the dens from which they had been removed.
The Washington County bear was denned near the base of Sideling Hill. The Frederick County sow had hibernated and given birth in the Wolfsville area. The Garrett County bears were scattered throughout that jurisdiction.
Occasionally, a sow that is darted with a drug will run from the den site before becoming sedate.
“There were no runners this year, but one sow left the blowdown den. She only went 20 yards before the drug kicked in and she laid down,” Eyler said.
The heaviest sow checked this year weighed 293 pounds.
Only twice in decades of bear den work has the agency found sows that have given birth to five cubs. The most recent was in 2020.
It was in 1986 that wildlife officials confirmed the return of breeding bears to Maryland. A sow had been shot and killed while hibernating in a den in Garrett County. A necropsy showed that the bear was pregnant.
Maryland’s first bear hunt in more than a half-century took place in 2004. The hunt continues annually and now takes place in Garrett, Allegany, Washington and Frederick counties. The number of bear tags are limited and are obtained via a lottery. There were 950 such tags in 2021 when just 54 bears were harvested.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears bi-weekly. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
