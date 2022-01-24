Concerned about the impact of coyotes in the state, officials of the Maryland General Assembly a year ago asked the Department of Natural Resources to study the situation and get back to them. Specifically, members of both the Senate and the House wanted to know the distribution of coyotes and the impacts the animals are having. In addition, the DNR was asked to identify strategies to control the coyote population.
In November, by way of a report authored by Furbearer Biologist Joshua Tabora and Game Mammal Section Leader Brian Eyler, the politicians got their answers.
Coyotes exist throughout Maryland, but are seen more frequently in Garrett County and in the portion of Allegany County from Dans Mountain westward. The second-most observations are made in eastern Allegany County and Washington County.
Do coyotes kill deer?
Yes, they do, the authors wrote. “The coyote can kill prey the size of an adult white-tailed deer, but evidence suggests it rarely does. When available, white-tailed deer fawns are also preyed upon, as are birds, insects, fruits, nuts and berries.”
The Maryland wildlife biologists cited a Pennsylvania study showing that 46% of fawn mortality came from predation, which was divided equally between bears and coyotes. “Researchers found no evidence that survival rate of fawns was impacting population growth of the species.”
Other studies that examined coyote stomach content and scat found no evidence that those canines ate turkeys.
“In Maryland, at this time, coyote impacts to native wildlife are considered to be minimal,” the DNR report stated.
DNR documents complaints about coyotes. About 15 calls per year come from people whose livestock has been attacked or killed by coyotes. Of 150 such calls during the most recent 10-year period, 91 were about coyotes getting after chickens. Forty-two of those calls involved dead chickens. Calls were also received about coyotes attacking cattle, goats and sheep.
Coyote attacks of humans are extremely rare, the authors reported. “Virtually all cases involve animals that are diseased or have become accustomed to human presence by feeding.”
The only two documented attacks during the past decade were by coyotes confirmed to be rabid.
Coyote hunting regulations are very liberal. The year-long season is closed only on the opening day of the deer firearms season. Coyote hunting at night is allowed all year long. There is a trapping season that begins in November and ends in February.
In closing the report, Tabora and Eyler wrote “DNR will continue to monitor coyote density and distribution trends closely and will continue to use regulated hunting and trapping to effectively manage the species in the future. DNR will also continue to monitor coyote conflicts with their human neighbors, domestic pets and livestock.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
