New hunting regulations that will govern the next two seasons took a step closer to reality Wednesday during a meeting of the Maryland Wildlife Advisory Commission.
Citizen members of the commission, each appointed by the governor, voted on regulations changes proposed by the Wildlife and Heritage Service, the arm of the Department of Natural Resources that manages critters.
As the commission’s name suggests, it is advisory. Thus, the votes taken Wednesday do not dictate the upcoming regulations, but WHS has always respected the voice of the commission.
The WAC backed the WHS on the following proposals:
• An expansion of the bear hunting season. Currently, the season, beginning on a Monday, takes place for five consecutive days in October. WHS proposes to add the following Saturday, expanding bear hunting opportunity by one additional day. This would be the first time for bear hunting on a weekend day.
• An expansion of firearms hunting for antlerless deer in Region A (Garrett, Allegany and a portion of Washington counties) by allowing the taking of a doe on the second Saturday of the hunt on both private and public lands. The regulation that allows antlerless hunting for the final day of the season on public and the final two days on private land remains in place.
• The decision not to allow hunters to place tree stands on public land and leave them there throughout the deer archery season. The agency had given some consideration to permitting stands to remain in place long term, but decided against it. Associate Director Karina Stonesifer said public comment overwhelmingly opposed that idea.
• After considering making it illegal to transport a cocked, but unloaded crossbow in a vehicle, WHS decided to back off and stick with the existing rule allowing such transport.
• The shortening of quail season and ruffed grouse season by one month.
The commission voted against a proposal to expend the use of nocturnal deer shooting permits by those who qualify for them. WHS proposes to make those permits legal Jan. 15 through April 15. Currently they are legal during all of February and March.
Garrett County resident Joe Schroyer is the WAC member from the far western portion of the state. During conversation about the long-term placement of tree stands on public land, Schroyer discussed his concern about the online public comments dealing with that issue, many of which anticipated woodland fisticuffs between and among hunters who would argue about who got to hunt where. There was a lengthy window for such comments.
Schroyer said he believes online comments bring out negativity from the posters and encouraged return to in-person public regulations meetings when possible, which he sees as a venue for more polite exchange of ideas. He said he does not believe that hunters have such a low regard for their fellow nimrods.
WHS will now determine the new regulations and have them printed in the Maryland Register, kicking off another 30 days during which public comments can be made. The new regulations will then be printed online and in a booklet in July.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To purchase his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557
