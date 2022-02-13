During the 12-month period ending June 30, 2021, there was only one incident in which one hunter shot another hunter in Maryland, according to a report prepared by the Natural Resources Police.
It happened in Washington County.
During the deer firearms season, in low light conditions, a 58-year-old hunter was struck in the leg with a rifle bullet. The shot, according to NRP, was fired by a 10-year-old who was a member of the victim’s hunting party. The shooter had mistaken his hunting partner for a game animal, NRP wrote, adding that the injury was not life threatening and no charges were filed.
There were two incidents involving self-inflicted accidental shootings, one with a muzzleloader and one with a crossbow.
During muzzleloader season in Dorchester County, a hunter, 57, was shot in his foot when the firearm discharged. The hunter told officers that the rifle’s sling became caught in a tree branch as he walked through the woods and the muzzleloader discharged as he attempted to free it. The injury was not life threatening, according to NRP.
The other self-inflicted injury happened in St. Mary’s County. A 25-year-old hunter using a crossbow was looking for a deer that had been shot. During the search, a companion, who was carrying the hunter’s loaded crossbow, stumbled and fell causing the discharge of the arrow into his leg. Again, NRP described the injury as not being life threatening.
In fact, the only hunter death during that period happened because of a medical issue.
A Talbot County hunter, 77, had shot at a deer when he “experienced a medical episode,” according to NRP. Members of his hunting party found him deceased just outside his ground blind. No foul play was suspected, NRP reported.
As always, a fall from a tree stand was the most common cause of an injury to a hunter.
Hunters who fell from tree stands ranged in age from 19 to 60. Their rapid descents to the ground were from as high as 30 feet and as low as 4 feet, but all of the falls caused injuries.
All of those who fell were hunting deer. The falls took place in Cecil, Frederick (2), Garrett, St. Mary’s, Howard, Washington and Harford counties.
There were no reportable injuries to hunters in Allegany County during FY 2021. Also, all injuries happened during deer hunting. None happened while hunters were after waterfowl, turkeys, squirrels or other game animals.
It is especially heartening to learn that no shooting accidents took place during turkey season. At one time, such incidents were taking place several times a year.
NRP’s next annual report will be issued sometime after June 30 this year.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
