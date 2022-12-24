Based upon analytic calculators available to the Cumberland Times-News, thousands of readers followed the 11 months of coverage about large scale deer poaching in West Virginia, most of which took place in Mineral County.
That judicial odyssey ended Dec. 2 when the eighth and final defendant accepted a plea deal. As initially reported in a January 2022 article by Digital Editor Teresa McMinn, the eight were charged by West Virginia Natural Resources Police with more than 200 sundry violations, including the illegal killing of 27 white-tailed bucks, some of which sported trophy-sized antlers.
McMinn stayed on this complex, three-county story, providing detailed, objective and accurate reporting from beginning to end.
Various wildlife law enforcement officers, including 33-year veteran Capt. Robert Clark, who from his Romney location, commands NRP officers in seven counties, said they remember no bigger poaching case in the state.
The newspaper posted the stories on its social media pages. As sentences were handed down, defendant by defendant, the predominant comment from readers was that the poachers received slaps on the wrist. The penalties, many people said, were far too lenient.
But were they?
By the time I retired as outdoor editor in August 2018, for 40 years I had covered fish and wildlife violations and various sentences they carried. I cannot remember any fines or incarcerations coming close to being as impactful as those in these Mineral County cases.
Each of the eight defendants accepted a plea deal. Some had more charges than others. Consequently, some had stiffer fines and/or incarcerations than others.
Some of the defendants were ordered into home confinement, including the wearing of ankle bracelets. Confinements were as lengthy as 160 days. Fines, fees and court costs added up as well. The greatest for a single defendant was $47,000 and included $33,000 in trophy buck replacement fees. Those are fees based upon the size of the antlers.
My attempt to determine if hunting privileges have been revoked for any of the defendants was not successful.
In addition, of course, are costs for hiring an attorney. Also, some of the defendants lost their employment.
Personally, I think the results of these plea agreements will act as deterrents. It’s pretty impressive that the state’s natural resources police, with some help from other agencies, took on such a complex case involving a deep-dive investigation into electronics such as text, emails and social media and then presented provable charges to prosecutors. None of the defendants pursued a trial to challenge the charges.
So, on some evening in the future, if someone is looking through a rifle scope at a trophy buck near Fort Ashby or Burlington or New Creek and knows that it is illegal to pull the trigger on that animal, they better be thinking about ankle bracelets, home confinements, lawyer fees, trophy antler fees and loss of employment, to say nothing about the psychological speed bumps that come with being in such a position.
Slaps on the wrist? I don’t think so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.