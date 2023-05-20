An investigation by the Maryland Natural Resources Police has determined it was not an action by a state employee that resulted in the deaths of 25,000 trout at the Albert Powell Hatchery in Washington County in mid-April, a spokesman said.
Late April 16 or early April 17, a valve that allowed for the flow of dissolved oxygen into raceways holding young trout was closed, causing the small fish to perish. Those rainbow trout would have grown to be 10 to 12 inches by the time of their stocking in the spring of 2024.
Gregg Bortz, media relations manager for Department of Natural Resources, provided information he recently obtained from NRP as well as hatchery staff. Bortz said the investigation continues into whether the valve closure was an equipment malfunction or an intentional act by someone outside of the state agency.
Trout from Albert Powell are mostly stocked in streams and impoundments east of Allegany County, although some are released into the state’s far western waters.
“We always hatch an excess number of eggs and still have plenty of fingerlings that will be put into the raceway to replace them, so there should be no significant impact on the recreational fishery next year,” Bortz wrote in an email. The loss of the trout was estimated to be $75,000.
“The State of Maryland has a list of approved vendors that are the only sources allowed to be purchased and brought into our waters,” Bortz wrote. “The pricing chart for the size of the lost fish is how the determination was calculated.”
The raceways were observed and the trout were in good condition late on the morning of April 16. Employees arriving at work the next morning discovered the dead trout and the closed valve, according to published reports.
The valve assembly and components are below water or recessed within a concrete structure, but the valve handle is accessible. “It requires some effort and flexibility to shut the valve,” Bortz told the Hagerstown Herald-Mail shortly after the dead fish were discovered.
Anyone with information about the incident may call NRP Officer Jeremy Miller at 410-260-8888.
Gobbler seasons ending
As the spring gobbler hunting seasons in Maryland and West Virginia near closures, it appears, at least anecdotally, that there was much success. Pennsylvania’s season begins and ends a bit later than its sister states to its south.
My personal gobbler season was a memory maker with success in Maryland and Virginia. And, the half-dozen or so gobbler hunters with whom I stay in close touch as the lengthy hunt unfolds have also done well.
I have had some success over the years by using turkey decoys, but this year’s action kicked that up a notch.
My first Maryland bird ran at top speed for 50 yards and in full strut to attack a Flextone Thunder Jake decoy I had placed 25 yards from my blind alongside a feeding-hen decoy. For at least a minute, the 20-pound gobbler beat the snot of the decoy, spurring it, pecking it, kicking it and thumping it with stout gobbler wings
A few days later, my friend used the decoy and witnessed the same feathered thuggery before dispatching another large gobbler.
I can attest that it seemed like watching a gobbler hunting show on television, but it was all taking place right in front of me. Watching a big gobbler get shot on TV doesn’t supply dinner, but a do-it-yourself version sure does.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.