If you have ever used a muzzleloader to shoot at a deer, you know that one of the memorable trademarks of that sort of hunt is the smoke that emanates from the barrel. Hence the name smokepole.
Sometimes the smoke will be whisked away by the wind, exiting left or right and not keeping you from seeing how the deer reacted to the shot. Other times it will drift straight back at you, causing a blink or two before you can reestablish visual contact.
Then there are the times when absolutely no wind, breeze or even thermal air movement exist.
In 2009, during Maryland’s early muzzleloader season, I shot from a tree stand at a doe. Suddenly my world was one of smoke, a smoke that made it impossible to see if the deer had run or was dead on the ground. The smoke cloud persisted and it wasn’t until I descended and walked to where the deer had stood that I could find a blood trail that led to the doe 50 yards distant.
The early, three-day muzzleloader season takes place Oct. 21-23 and offers myriad memory opportunities, including smoke.
As I write this, a week-plus ahead of the hunt, much of far Western Maryland is without leaf color, although the higher you go the more yellows and reds you see. It isn’t unusual, though, for the early black powder hunt to take place during Jack Frost’s exhibition of natural foliage art and that in itself is worth the price of admission.
Any deer is legal during this hunt, but you only get one, be it a buck or an antlerless deer. During the early hunt in 2020, 743 deer were harvested in Garrett and Allegany counties. Garrett County accounted for 457 of those animals, 252 bucks and 185 antlerless. In Allegany County, 306 deer were tagged. There were 198 bucks and 108 antlerless.
Those numbers were down significantly from 2019 when Garrett County was good for 1,062 deer (504 bucks) and Allegany for 750 (337 bucks).
The season dates are beginning to creep onto the long-range weather forecasts and show lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s with only a small chance of rain. Party cloudy skies and little wind are predicted, but we all know how those educated guesses can change.
I have heard from numerous hunters who consider the early muzzleloader season to be the highlight of the hunting year. It’s not unique, because some other states provide such a hunt as well. If you kill a buck during this hunt in Region A (that’s us) then you will be allowed an antlerless deer during late black powder hunt in December on the few days when baldies can be taken. If you bag an antlerless deer during the early hunt then you may harvest a buck during the late hunt.
I always think of the early muzz hunt as kicking off an interesting hunting trifecta. It is immediately followed by the bear hunt which is immediately followed by the fall turkey season.
In 2009 I had one of those magical years when I tagged that doe I mentioned during the early black powder hunt, then a few days later I killed a bear and the next week I checked in a bruiser longbeard turkey, all from Dan’s Mountain.
That was a scrapbook season and those don’t come around all that often.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday as well as in Rod & Gun. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
