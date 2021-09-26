Having participated in a significant number of mourning dove hunts, I know a great one when I see it.
Before going farther, though, it should be pointed out that no dove hunt gets a rating of less than “good,” even if it is without bird sightings or trigger pulls.
There is a checklist you can use to determine if you have been on a great dove hunt.
• Were there times during the hunt that the barrel of your shotgun became too hot to touch? Check!
• Were there doves flying hither and yon when you arrived at your hunting spot and still flying here and there when you quit because you ran out of shells? Check!
• Was there a time during the hunt when you said — either to yourself or out loud — “That dove just made a maneuver better than anything Tom Cruise pulled off in “Top Gun?” An alternative, but qualifying statement is, “I didn’t know a dove could do that.” Check!
• Did dislocated dove feathers waft through the air several times during the hunt? Check!
• Was it a glorious mid-September afternoon, you know, the kind with a temperature in the low 70s, a blue sky with billowing cumulus clouds here and there and just enough breeze to give doves a slight tailwind? Check!
• Did you share the day with a respected hunting partner? Check!
• Were the doves able to humiliate you and make you question your hand-eye coordination? Check!
• Were you able to put at least enough doves in your hunting vest that grilled dove appetizers became a reality for an upcoming family holiday dinner? Check!
• Was there a slight bump on your shooting-side cheek bone at the end of the hunt? Check!
• Were you grateful to the landowner who gave permission for you to hunt in a recently cut cornfield? Check!
Dave Long and I had such a hunt in the Patterson Creek valley of Mineral County not too many days ago.
Those were the most doves I’ve seen and shot at in a single day in about 10 years.
After years of trying, I finally drew a permit to hunt doves on the opening day at the South Branch Wildlife Management Area near Moorefield, West Virginia. The number of hunters is limited there early in the season so that nimrods don’t pepper each other with No. 7 and 8 pellets. The opening-day hunt always begins at noon.
Well, the first day was Sept. 1 and you may remember that some industrial class precipitation from Hurricane Ida made its way to the South Branch of the Potomac River valley that afternoon. We made the decision to spend opening day at our respective homes. My view in Rawlings of heavy rain from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. assured me we had the wisdom of Solomon. Watching the storm unfold on newscasts and social media confirmed our decision as correct.
So, when an opportunity arose a couple weeks later to try another location, and one closer to home, it was welcomed.
When I hunt doves, I always count the number of shells I place in my vest. It’s not higher math, but, when the hunt is completed, I tally the number of doves I’ve dropped and the number of shells that remain and determine how many shots per bird were required.
Rather than reveal that number, I’ll simply say that shooting accuracy is not a vital piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is assembled while having a good time.
This Gray Day, as Long calls the first dove hunt of the year, was a memorable one.
