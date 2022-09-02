During my time as outdoor editor at the Cumberland Times-News, it became quickly obvious that readers loved stories about our local bears. It all started in the 1980s when we realized a breeding bear population had returned to Western Maryland after an absence of many decades.
Once CTN began offering news online, we could quantify that interest in our local bruins in an empirical way. Sophisticated programs allowed us to see how many people were reading an article, how much time they spent with it, where they were located and how they got to our web page. Some folks went directly to our web page, but others got there via social media.
Of course, an article that is posted on the newspaper’s social media accounts allows readers to comment. There are always comments when the article is about bears.
Thus, it was not unexpected when readers reacted on the CTN Facebook page to my column of Aug. 20 about the lottery that hunters enter to obtain a bear hunting permit. There are 950 such permits for the 2022 hunt that takes place in October. It is likely that there will be more than 5,000 applicants. There is a nonrefundable $15 application fee.
First, a little background. Whether it is a lottery hunt in a western state for moose or bighorn sheep or a lottery hunt in Maryland for bears, a tactic that is used by those who oppose the hunt is to apply for a permit. If successful, that person simply squirrels the permit or discards it. The result, of course, is that the permit will not be used in the demise of that particular animal.
Facebook comments about my column included one by a woman who said she “paid for” the bear lottery not to kill a bear, but to save one. She said, too, that she had been drawn for one permit in a previous year.
Another poster said he suggests people apply for permits then don’t use them for hunting “but (for) conservation.” I contend that his statement would be more accurate had he used the word preservation instead of conservation.
In any event, there are people who apply for the permits, but who will not hunt if they are drawn. Their belief is that they are saving a bear from being killed.
So, I contacted Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service officials, basically asking, “What’s up with all of this?”
The reply from the wildlife managers came via Gregg Bortz who works in the agency’s communications office.
“While this is known to occur, it is on a very small scale. A metric we use to determine that is hunter success. Our hunter success rates are similar to our neighboring states suggesting that there is no significant impact on the process,” Bortz wrote in an email.
Bortz said annual post-hunt surveys of permit holders don’t show anything that raises an alarm regarding applicants who won’t hunt.
“We monitor the harvest rates each year, we can adjust the number of days as well as the number of permits issued to compensate if any significant impact on the permitting process were to be found.”
I think this last statement is a key.
Every $15 application fee is kept by the agency, whether it comes from a hunter, a non-hunter or an anti-hunter. Thus, those who apply intending to trash the permit are also contributing to wildlife management.
The agency officials could simply say, “OK, we know X-number of applicants won’t hunt so let’s just increase the number of available permits by that amount.” If there are 200 applicants who would not hunt, that’s $3,000 in the WHS kitty. Why eliminate that income by changing the application rules in some fashion to rule out those who would not hunt?
The truth is, in order to trash a bear-hunting permit you first have to draw one. The odds are steep.
You can apply for the $15 Maryland permit without already having purchased a hunting license. That makes sense. A hunter from Alabama who puts in for a Maryland bear hunting permit should not be required to buy a nonresident license that won’t be used if that person is not successful in the bear lottery. Neither is a hunter safety certificate required to apply for a bear permit, although one would be needed for the person to purchase a license and hunt.
The application period ended Aug. 31. The drawing takes place Sept. 7.
Subsequent to the agency’s email. I spoke with Brian Eyler, game mammal section leader. “We know that 94% of the bear permit recipients purchase a hunting license,” Eyler said. “The other 6% are most likely landowners (who don’t need a license to hunt on their own land). We also found that 90% of our bear hunters are also in our deer hunting database.”
