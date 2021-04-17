Like many other hunters, I have become enamored with trail cameras and I use them all year long.
I got my first camera in 2012 as a gift and was immediately hooked. I remember thinking that the anticipation of going out to check images on camera cards must be like running a trapline, except you don’t have to skin anything.
Because of my obsession with hunting turkey gobblers, I started using the cameras in an effort to capture the images of free ranging Toms. It was a learning process and it didn’t take me long to realize that I needed to strap the cameras near the bottom of trees so that they were taking profile photos of any turkeys that would wander by. I’ve had very good luck with this method. It helps to teach you about the kinds of terrain that turkeys prefer.
I never use anything to attract turkeys to the cameras. I like the feeling of accomplishment that comes with capturing a great gobbler photo because I have placed a camera in a place I figured might be used by turkeys.
I have seen plenty of gobbler photos posted on online hunting forums. There might be five longbeards strutting and five or six hens pecking the bait that had been placed on the barren forest floor where no grass grows because deer have been eating bait at that spot for a decade. That wasn’t what I was after.
Something I found out during this process is that you are unlikely to get a photo of a strutting gobbler unless something else triggers the camera. If you have watched a gobbler strut you know they will hold that position for a long time and will not make any quick moves, the kind of moves that trigger a camera.
When I get a strutting Tom image it is usually because another turkey has triggered the camera.
But here is the coolest thing about trail cameras and gobbler hunting.
If you bag a gobbler this spring and you have a trail camera hung nearby or one in your pack, use it to take some photos of you and the bird.
This can take a little time and finagling, but is worth the effort. Carry a card viewer with you so you can inspect the images on the spot to see if you have the camera positioned correctly and if you have a captured an image you want to save and print.
Most newer cameras allow multiple images from one triggering of the camera. Let’s say you set that number at five images per exposure. Surely, as you adjust the bird you are holding or slinging over your shoulder, one or two of those images will be of the quality for your scrapbook.
These types of gobbler hunter selfies are particularly fun because they stamp the date and time of the photo so that information will be available to someone who sees the photo 15 or 20 years later.
The Maryland and West Virginia gobbler seasons open Monday, April 19, so you can start using this selfie technique right away. Of course, you have to shoot a gobbler first.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
