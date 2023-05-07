Mike Sawyers

Did you know you can go fly fishing for trout by using your spinning rod and reel?
That gasp you just heard came from someone who defends the purity of fly fishing and doesn’t like to see it impinged. I understand that. Traditional fly fishing is artistry. It has an ebb and flow that blends the angling artist with the stream, its rocks, its overhanging branches and its total environment.
That said, you can catch trout on flies using your spinning gear. It’s fun and it’s productive. There are several ways to do it, but my favorite is with streamer flies.
Yep. Just tie a streamer fly to the terminal end of your tackle, the way you would attach a bait hook or a spinner or a spoon. You’ll need enough split shot — about 12 inches above the fly — to submerge it to the places where trout hold in a stream or river. You can simply fish it the same way you would a spinner, although you may be able to crank more slowly. Spinners need a certain resistance before the blade will spin. Not so with flies.
There are a variety of streamers you can fish this way. I’ve had luck with the Mickey Finn and the Zonker. My favorites are made of either marabou or deer hair.
I like the marabou feathers, especially in black, because they quiver and undulate with minimal water resistance. I like the deer hair streamers because they float. Let me explain.
If I want to stay on the move along a stream as I fish in a downstream direction, I use the marabou streamers. I cast them three-quarters downstream and let the current provide the action to the feathered lure as I retrieve the fly against the flow.
If I want to stay in one spot, I tie on a muddler or spuddler deer hair streamer. Up the line I place enough split shot, based upon the current, to sink it. Then I toss it into a likely, usually deep, run or hole and wait. Don’t put your rod down when fishing this way. There is going to be a very strong jolt when the trout strikes, because it will grab the streamer and turn downstream.
The split shot rests on the bottom, but the streamer stays elevated in the flow, moving left and right with the intricacies of the current. It is a fantastic way to catch trout, especially large trout.
There are other ways to flyfish with spinning gear. Nymphs can be angled quite effectively. I’ll not forget a day I had on Idaho’s Boise River downstream from Lucky Peak Dam. The release from the dam that day was medium-heavy. I could not walk to the more likely fishing run, but with enough weight I could cast to it. Using a bobber as far up the line as was reasonable, I tied on a large Bitch Creek nymph and put significant split shot above it.
That afternoon, I cast that contraption into the big river and let it float downstream. By watching the bobber, I could see when the flow was interrupted and I would set the hook. Several times that hook ended up in the jaw of very nice rainbows or Dolly Vardens.
It’s not Theodore Gordon’s version of fly fishing. The approach may not be approved by some of your fellow anglers. But it is legal and effective.
When fishing this way in waters restricted to flies, I’ve had a couple anglers who were watching me presume I was using bait. They approached to tell me that I was violating regulations.
I showed them how I was fishing. I’m not sure what they muttered as they walked away.
Try it.
