Sammy Eash and I last hunted together on the opening day of the 2018 deer rifle season in West Virginia when each of us killed bucks, yet we have hunted together often since then, especially during the past two spring gobbler seasons, even though he lives in Pennsylvania and I live in Almost Maryland and neither of us has crossed the state line.
Please, let me explain.
Some hunters, especially those my age who have worn out more than a few pairs of boots, object to modern technology being a part of their hunts. Fie on trail cameras and off to Hades with cell- phones.
These oldtimers of the gun want nothing to do with such trinkets that would interfere with the purity of the hunting experience and even cheapen it, I have been told by some of them.
Well doot dootely doo.
I love the technology and, instead of devaluing my hunting experiences, electronic and cyber tools have enhanced them. I mean, an app for your cell phone that shows you property lines and the names of the landowners and all of this is in your pocket. I’m in.
In 2019 I tagged a beautiful spring gobbler the morning after my wireless camera sent me a 7:30 p.m. photo of it. Figured it had to be roosted somewhere nearby. It was.
I’ve got Sammy by 40 years and 39 spring gobblers, but that is simply a matter of the timing of our conceptions. Sammy, who is 33, gives me credit for making him fall in love with turkey hunting. I told him he should blame me instead of giving me credit, especially once his family wonders why he enters Zombie mode each May during the gobbler season in the Keystone State.
Sammy killed some gobblers before he started associating with me, but the spirituality of the hunt had not yet grabbed him by the mind, heart and soul. He blames, sorry, he gives me credit for that, having watched me being absorbed in the unique love affair with the thunder chicken. This year Sammy put gobblers 16 and 17 in the book and it didn’t take him long.
Sammy is young enough, big enough and strong enough to run and gun all over the Pennsylvania countryside, bumping gobblers here and there. But, he is too smart for that and uses his physical traits to pack his blind, firearm and other necessities in and out of his hunting area each day. Unless a person has a psychological need to be some sort of gobbler hunting Rambo, portable blinds are the way to go.
Let me return to the original premise. We hunt together now because we stay in constant touch by text messages and occasionally by phone calls during my hunts here and his hunts there. It’s like we are hunting together. We offer advice and encouragement. Sometimes we say bad words, but only when appropriate, such as when a gobbler won’t come any closer than 75 yards.
I only got to hunt with Sammy four days this year because that’s all it took him to jellyneck two big Toms with his Remington 870 in Cambria County near Johnstown where he and his wife, Marie, and son, Parker, 2, reside and where Sammy works in the family business E&E Propane, LLC.
However, Sammy got to spend many days in my two hunting blinds. I hunted 30 of the 35 days available during the Maryland season this year. I know. Any good turkey hunter shouldn’t need that many days to slap two tags on bird legs. Well, I only slapped one bird leg this year, but I had an amazing season. Here’s why.
Gobbler hunters see (and hear) stuff. Really, they do. They see things many people only read about.
This season was especially fruitful for me in that regard.
• Twice at daybreak I saw a very big bear, apparently the same one that trashed one of my old pop-up blinds. The destruction of my tent was so vicious that I wondered if the bear might be rabid. My friend Dave Long offered an explanation that seems plausible. The bear, Long said, may have been sniffing around and gotten entangled in the blind, thus causing it to react with great force. Part of my chair was destroyed as well. That makes sense. I had a lot of cords and ropes holding up that ancient version of what my grandson, Brady, called Pappy’s Hunting Tent when he was a widdle feller.
• While hunting on the Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area on May 4 I heard the swans flying north. As is often the case, the feathered choir was so high and the sky a bit clouded that they were not visible. Hosanna in the highest.
• It had been a number of years since I saw a male scarlet tanager, which I always considered to be my good luck charm during the season. This year I saw two at once, and I thought of that as a red-feather-letter day. Then, two days later I saw five of the brilliant birds at one time. Shazam.
• A bald eagle swooped at my hen decoy, coming very close to touching it. An hour later the eagle returned and this time pounced on something that appeared to be rabbit sized. With the prey in its talons, the eagle jumped a few times, getting maybe a foot or two off the ground. I think it was trying to determine how much effort would be involved in flying off with the meal. Then it launched, but never did get far off the ground.
• One warm morning in May, about 9 a.m., I was in my blind and suddenly a brown cloud began lifting off the forest floor. I could see it was millions of small, brown insects. The hatch went on for about two minutes and limited visibility. Just 5 yards from my blind was a pileated woodpecker who went zany trying to eat as many of the small bugs as it could. I’m guessing the hatch was one of those things that happens annually, but unless you are in the right spot at the proper time it doesn’t get seen. I’ve been hunting spring gobblers for 33 years and that was a new one for me.
• I saw one bearded hen. The ole girl had a rather heavy 4-inch beard.
• In 30 days of hunting, I found only one tick on me. I felt it crawling on the back of my neck when I got home and gave it a water ride to the Chesapeake Bay. Usually tick removal from scalp and clothing is a daily routine.
• I saw one gobbler come sheepishly to my full-strut Montana decoy and he made the trip home with me after my Beretta 390, shooting Remington Nitro 3-inch No. 6s through a Primos Tightwad choke of .655 dropped him at 44 yards faster than the Dow Jones average during a pandemic.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
