Whenever a new bowhunting season approaches, I find myself thinking about archery deer hunts in past years. This one happened 20 years ago or so.
Anyone can find an arrow.
You are walking through the woods and there it is. Maybe you see the fletchings protruding from some winter-browned grasses. Perhaps the sun glints from the shaft, causing you to look. For example, there is an arrow stuck in a tree 20 feet off the ground on Pond Hill near McCoole. If anybody has seen that arrow, they must have asked themselves how it got there. I ask myself that same question even though I am the one who shot it.
Anyway, you see an arrow. You pick it up.
I found one. Although anyone can find an arrow, how many people can find one that is the same length and spine strength as those shot from their own bow?
I was reminded of the time I was driving on U.S. Route 12 east of Walla Walla, Washington, and I stopped urgently alongside the road. On the middle line was a hat, a Stetson, obviously a well-used one considering the sweat and holes it bore. “How many people can find a hat that fits them,” I smirked, donning my newest, favorite headgear.
The arrow I found was an aluminum variety of 30 inches and had a spine designation of 2314, the same as I shot. There was a three-blade fixed broadhead at the business end of the shaft, which was fletched with orange plastic vanes. I was almost back to my truck so I carried the arrow with me.
I couldn’t tell for sure when the arrow was originally released from some bow by some hunter at some target. There was no rust on the blades, so the missile could have been flung during the previous bow season. At a deer? If so, a buck?
There was no indication that the arrow/broadhead had hit or passed through a deer. If you are a bowhunter, you know what such an arrow would look like.
When the next bow season rolled around, I found myself in need of one more arrow for my quiver. I cleaned the shaft of the found arrow and sharpened the broadhead. Thinking that arrow might bring me luck, I nocked it after I climbed into a high tree stand in Grant County, West Virginia, on a slope they call East of the Alleghenies.
Corridor H would be coming through that spot in the near future. The yellow lines in the eastbound or westbound lanes might even be where the tree is in which I sat. Or maybe it will be a little downhill, down where the big doe is walking from my left to my right. It’s 4:30 p.m. In another hour the hillside will be as dark as London during World War II.
The doe walks ever so slowly and then stops 30 yards from me. The deer looks the other way. I am at full draw. My bow makes that “thrunnnng” sound and that is followed by a “wap” when the arrow hits home. At a couple hundred yards, I am fairly certain that the doe has piled up.
I find the doe. I find her because a year earlier I found an arrow. This time it found its mark.
