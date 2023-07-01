Recently, I took my right knee for a walk in the woods.
Granted, it was introductory level ambulation. Think of it as Sylvan Stroll 101.
You see, my right knee has been a part of my anatomy for just a short while, replacing the one that worked admirably for, you know, … oh never mind. To make the walk safe for my new knee and the rest of me that is attached to it I had stout walking sticks for each hand. Four points of contact with the earth, I reasoned, would seem to make terra firma. Can I say that? Well, I just did, so there.
The mini-hike was meant to expose my new knee to the woodland setting into which I will take it often. But it was also an educational experience.
“See that slope?” I asked my inexperienced joint. What? You don’t talk to yourself and your parts. You should. It’s a great relationship.
“See that slope? That’s where the knee you replaced helped to drag an 8-point buck out last November. Got it with my crossbow. A little farther up the mountain is where I like to hunt turkeys.”
I was trying to gauge a reaction from the new knee as to what lies ahead as part of this team.
“I didn’t go through a knee replacement at my age so I could sit in the La-Z-Boy all the time,” I said.
I didn’t hear any objection from the lower right side of myself.
I had placed a trail camera within an easy walk of the road, so I took the new knee there to remove the memory card that had been capturing images for about a month. There were numerous deer, including three bucks with their antlers in early growth stage. Several bobcat photos showed up as did clicks of a porcupine, coyote, squirrel and some UFOs (unidentified forest objects).
This would be a good time to mention that I am not new to the world of new knees. I now have a matching store-bought set. In 2019, the left knee was replaced. It was the success of that surgery that enticed me to go for a repeat on the other side.
Recovery is a challenge, no doubt about that, but, by keeping your eyes on the prize, by focusing on whatever carrot you attach to the end of the stick, it is very doable and so very worth the effort. I mean, about 800,000 knee replacements take place each year in the United States.
Maybe it was just my imagination, but I thought I heard my newest artificial knee ask, “Is there a place we could sit for a while?”
“Sure is,” I said out loud on the otherwise quiet hillside. “Let me show you what I call the lunch log.”
Many of my mountain visits are simply to hike or to check cameras. I usually pack a snack and drink. Sometimes I’ll tote a more substantial menu. In either event, I often sit upon the lunch log where the items are ingested and I rest in gratitude for the beautiful mountain surroundings. I’ve always believed that thought is prayer so I figure that’s my version of it.
So, we sat, my new knee and I, to say nothing of my sundry other parts. We discussed deer trails and turkey roosting trees. We laughed about the time I was sure my arrow had missed a buck and I swore to give up hunting, until I eventually found a blood trail and then recovered the 5-pointer.
Let me leave it at this. I really like my new knee and I think my new knee is going to like the world into which it has been transported.
As we rose to leave, I said, “You are going to like this mountain. It’s a great joint.”
Maybe, just maybe, I heard the slightest chuckle.
