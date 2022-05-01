Like every other spring gobbler hunter in far Western Maryland, I had been religiously watching the weather forecasts for April 18, opening day.
A variety of meteorologists agreed that the weather would be relatively nice leading up to that Monday, but they also said the first day could turn a little cold and, get this, a little snowy.
A couple hunting friends and I shared our thoughts about the inclement forecast. They welcomed it, saying they always wanted to get a spring gobbler in the snow and have their photos taken with it in such a setting.
Whatever. I’d hunted in snow a time or four for spring turkeys and didn’t find it all that enjoyable, let alone get a shot at a bird.
First day having the appeal that it does, I opted to hunt, even though I would be high on Dan’s Mountain and even though the weather forecasts said extreme western Allegany County would be ground zero for any snow that fell. The two previous days, Saturday and Sunday, the time that Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service allows young hunters to get after the longbeards, had been glorious. How bad could Monday be?
So, there I was at daybreak, watching the barren woodland and listening for the remarkable sound of the male wild turkey who, for a few weeks each spring, thinks it is constantly Saturday night at the local tavern where genders mingle and inhibitions become somewhat reduced.
From daylight to 7:30 was a piece of snack cake, like the one in my hunting vest. It was cold and breezy, but so what. Big deal. I sent yelps, clucks and purrs into the sylvan abyss, hoping to tantalize a hormone-addled gobbler so that he would get at least 40 yards from me. No go.
Then, at 9:45, a crystalline sort of snow began falling. It took a bit, but that light precipitation began to turn the forest floor from brown to white. You could say it appeared mottled.
Still, there were no gobblers with which I could converse.
I reverted to the watch and wait technique. After all, sometimes gobblers hear the calls, but come slowly and silently to them.
Then, about 10:20, a black blob appeared 100 or so yards away. It was walking my way. I put the power specs on the bird and, sure enough, it was a nice, bearded Tom. I just let him come. No sense in noise if the prey is making things easy for you.
But then the gobbler veered and headed toward a drop off where it would go out of sight. Enter my glass pot and striker. I sent a few yelps and clucks out into the chilled atmosphere and the bird stopped. It stood there for 15 seconds and then simply walked to me. When the gobbler was 31 yards from me, my 12 gauge made a big noise and first day was a success.
If you are a gobbler hunter, you know the sense of satisfaction that comes with such a scenario. And you know that your attention is fixated on the bird you have just reduced to your possession. I filled out my game tag and harvest report. I took many photos with my smart phone. I sent a photo to a few hunting friends. Then I realized I had a trail camera nearby so I took the bird to it and posed for a variety of photographs. Some time passed before I looked around the woods and realized that I was now in a totally white world and the snow was falling so hard that it was difficult to see through. “Holy (bleep),” I thought. “I need to get the (bleep) out of here.”
Later I determined that the gobbler weighed 22 pounds. But even in the woods I knew it had some bulk. I didn’t want to be top heavy as I walked downhill in the snow so instead of carrying the bird I tied a thin rope around its neck and pulled it off the mountain like it was an 8-point buck.
When I reached my truck, it was 11:56 and 6 inches of snow sat atop my hood and roof. I discovered later that some spots near where I hunt had 10 inches. My drive home was 20 miles and it took me two hours. Traffic was backed up on state Route 36, U.S. Route 40 and U.S. Route 220.
My friends who wanted to bag a snow bird didn’t get that opportunity, but good fortune walked my way that morning. It was a spring gobbler hunt for the ages. Did I mention it was spring?
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears biweekly. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
