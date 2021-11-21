As usual, when hunting seasons are in progress, I tend to lose track of things going on in the rest of the world.
So, I tried to make up for that by reading some recent Cumberland Times-News articles. I learned that the people we elected to travel to Annapolis for us and make decisions on our behalf got ahold of the people who West Virginians elected to go to Charleston to see if we could become a part of the Mountain State. By we, I mean Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties.
If I understand their reasoning, it is because, they said, we think like West Virginians more than we think like Marylanders or something like that. But then, the rooster hadn’t crowed more than once or twice when these same state delegates and senators said, “Aw, we didn’t really mean it.” I’m paraphrasing.
So, despite of the fact that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was all for the idea, it seems to have lasted as long as a sunrise over Knobley Mountain in West Virginia lighting up Dan’s Mountain in Maryland on a cloudy day. Wham! Bam!
I can understand Gov. Justice liking the idea. West Virginia was the only state in the country to lose population from the 2010 census to the one in 2020. So, 251,486 transplanted Marylanders would offset the Mountain State’s most recent population number for sure.
Look, there are a lot of comparisons that can be made between the two states, such as rankings in education, health care, income, teachers’ salaries and stuff like that, but you can find those things on the information super highway. If you check online, you’ll discover which of the two states taxes Social Security income and which requires automobile inspections more frequently than the other.
Even more searching would show which state allows law-abiding citizens to carry a handgun into the local grocery store. Here, I’m going to get around to writing about how such a merger or annexation or whatever it would be called would impact anglers and hunters.
But before we go to the hook and bullet aspects, one of the interesting results would be that West Virginia’s governmental vehicles such as police cruisers or automobiles used by various agencies, could travel from Morgantown to Martinsburg without leaving the Mountain State.
If we became West Virginia residents, anybody who wants to can hunt bears. Our West Virginia resident hunting and fishing licenses would allow us to fish in the Smoke Hole and other top-notch trout waters for less money than we now pay. Ditto for hunting deer or turkeys in places such as Nathaniel Mountain Wildlife Management Area or the Monongahela National Forest.
On the other hand, places including Deep Creek Lake, Rocky Gap State Park and Savage River State Forest would be part of West Virginia and those folks who are already residents of the Mountain State could have at it in those spots on their existing licenses.
Current Marylanders who would become West Virginians would no longer have to purchase a state waterfowl stamp to hunt ducks and geese.
Frederick County residents who want to hunt in what is now Garrett County would have to purchase a nonresident West Virginia license.
That brings up a question: Would the county names remain the same? If they would be changed, maybe they could be called Beitzel County, Buckel County and McKay County. Just a thought.
The number of natural resources patrol officers in a Western Maryland county is vastly greater than the tally of officers in an existing West Virginia county. Your reaction to that is likely tied to your tendency to obey or disregard hunting and fishing regulations.
Perhaps I am qualified to address the suggested merger. I hunt and fish in both states. I am a native of West Virginia, but now a Maryland resident. When I mow my grass in Rawlings, I can see Knobley Mountain in West Virginia. When autumn leaves fall from trees in our neighborhood we can see the wind turbines atop Green Mountain near Keyser.
In any event, residents of Maryland’s three western counties purchased 14,887 hunting licenses and 29,876 fishing licenses, which would be welcome news for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources if we were to become part of that state.
I mean, we already have “Country Roads.”
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” in time for Christmas send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
