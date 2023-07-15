Although West Virginia spring gobbler hunters did not set a harvest record in 2023, as did their neighbors in Virginia and Maryland, they still had a lot to write home about.
The gobbler kill of 12,217 was a notable 30% higher than the 2022 bag and 15% greater than the 10-year average, meaning cluckers and yelpers between the Potomac and Ohio rivers pulled a lot of triggers during the five-week season.
Hampshire County, where 347 gobblers were checked in, was not only the top spot in the Potomac Highlands, but ranked fifth statewide. Mason County gave up the most birds, 559, followed by Jackson with 416, Preston with 390 and Harrison with 357.
The harvest in other counties of the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle were Berkeley, 236, Grant, 207, Hardy, 267, Jefferson, 162, Mineral, 215, Morgan, 147 and Pendleton, 185. Each of those harvests was greater than the previous year.
The statewide total of 12,217 was the largest since 2018 when 12,287 were tagged.
“The increased harvest is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our hunters and the successful management of our turkey populations and we’re thrilled to see such encouraging harvest numbers for the spring gobbler season in West Virginia,” said Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion. “It’s especially exciting to note that this year’s harvest surpasses both the five-year and 10-year averages, indicating a positive trend in the turkey population. The WVDNR remains committed to maintaining sustainable wildlife management practices to ensure the long-term health and abundance of turkeys in our state.”
The 215 birds taken in Mineral County made for a significantly higher harvest than the past four years when the average kill was 123.
Young hunters checked in 791 of the state’s total bag this year. Those birds were taken during a separate two-day hunt on a Saturday and Sunday and accounted for 6% of the final tally.
The successful spring season came on the heels of an autumn hunt in 2022 when the harvest jumped a whopping 46% above the previous year.
“I want to congratulate all of our successful hunters who helped make this year’s spring gobbler harvest the best it’s been in five years,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey. “Our state’s hunting seasons play a vital role in bolstering our economy and supporting local businesses and communities. Together, we will continue to foster a thriving outdoor industry that sustains our natural resources while providing memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.”
