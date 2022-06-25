Although the spring gobbler harvest in West Virginia declined by 8% from a year ago, the take in the counties of the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle increased, with the exceptions of Grant and Pendleton counties where there were small drop offs.
Across the state’s 55 counties, 9,366 gobblers were checked in. That’s down from 2021 when 10,134 bearded birds were bagged. This year’s harvest is 14% below the five-year average kill and 11% down from the 10-year average.
In spite of those statewide declines, a lot of hunters in counties such as Mineral, Hardy and Morgan were smiling.
Hunters in Mineral County harvested 145 gobblers compared to 114 one year ago; Berkeley 170 (131); Grant 141 (146); Hampshire 210 (209); Hardy 154 (137); Jefferson 135 (121); Morgan 92 (58); Pendleton 126 (138).
This was the second year in a row that the state’s northeastern counties showed a harvest increase. Speaking regionally, those increases line up with better harvests in the western part of Maryland, showing that what the two states describe as the traditional turkey hunting counties continue to be a good place to hunt.
The greater harvest declines in West Virginia, approaching 20%, happened in some the state’s southern and western counties. For example, the Kanawha County harvest of 210 was down from 299 in 2021.
The top five harvest counties in the Mountain State were Preston 357, Mingo 351, Greenbrier 321, Jackson 309 and Monroe 295.
Young hunters harvested 471 gobblers during the two-day youth season, with 366 birds checked in on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. The youth harvest accounted for 5 percent of the total bag.
West Virginia does not offer any afternoon hunting for spring gobblers. Neighboring states such as Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania allow for all-day spring gobbler hunting during the latter parts of their seasons. West Virginia allows the use of rifles during spring gobbler season.
There was a fatal turkey hunting incident in Mineral County in May.
County resident Colton Jon Shoemaker, 28, was shot and killed while hunting near Patterson Creek Road. David Haggerty, 68, Burlington, who was also hunting there, has been charged with felony wanton endangerment with a firearm in relation to the fatality.
The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department assisted the West Virginia Natural Resources Police with the investigation.
Turkey hunters can get back after the birds in the autumn when West Virginia offers a generous number of days for pursuing any wild turkey, not just bearded birds as is the case in the spring.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
