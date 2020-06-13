In a recent column, I pointed out that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is considering making it illegal to keep brook trout that are caught anywhere east of Interstate 81.
West of that highway — that’s us in Almost Maryland — it would be illegal to keep brookies that have been caught from a put-and-take trout stream.
Once the public comment deadline of May 25 passed, I asked to see those comments. I was required to file a Public Information Act request to do so, which I did and to which the agency responded quickly.
There were about 400 comments and they were overwhelmingly in favor of the regulations that are being scoped by the Fisheries and Boating Services. Scoped means the regulations have not yet been proposed, but the agency has indicated they could be in place starting Jan. 1, 2021.
I think it is interesting to take a look, in general terms, about what the public comments had to say.
Many responders said the keeping of brook trout should be prohibited statewide with no exceptions.
FBS is targeting the put-and-take trout streams of Western Maryland because people angling for stocked trout sometimes catch native brook trout. The agency is taking the stance that, even if a native brookie is caught on bait it has swallowed, the line should be cut and the fish, bleeding or not, should be released. An estimate of how many brookies are caught in such settings is not available, according to Dan Goetz, statewide manager for the Freshwater Fisheries Program.
Here is what popped out at me in the comments. Many responders said the problem could be solved if DNR simply quits stocking hatchery trout in streams where native brook trout live.
Let me make it clear that such a drastic suggestion is not being considered. If such a thing would take place, fisheries managers would have to start looking for a new funding source because the sale of trout stamps and probably even licenses would descend significantly.
But, I want you to know that there are anglers out there, more than a few, who favor such a move.
The regulation being scoped for Western Maryland would allow the keeping of brook trout in streams that are not put-and-take trout fisheries or a part of the upper Savage River drainage. The limit is two per day.
Here are some comments from the scoping survey. Some members of Trout Unlimited submitted a form response in favor of the regulations.
• Meat fishermen in put-and-take waters will mis-handle the fish they are yanking out, including the brookies, but I’m not sure what you can do about that. This should help some.
• I know I am not the only conservation-minded fisherman who believes it is downright silly to be stocking trout in streams where there are even marginal wild trout populations. The stockers can outcompete or even eat a wild brookie, but I fear that some of the fisherman who target the stockers, don’t know or don’t care about the difference between wild and stocked.
• Rather than completely eliminate take of the brook trout why don’t you limit to one or two per day per person? California has a harvest cards for a spiny lobsters - you can’t fish if you don’t fill the card - perhaps we can implement the same and get some solid data how many brookies are harvested by anglers?
• As an avid wild and native trout angler, I fully support the proposed brook trout catch and release regulations.
• This is a step in the right direction for brook trout conservation. Hopefully neighboring states see these potential changes and are inspired to do the same.
• I recently returned from three years working in Germany and saw first-hand the permitting, mitigation and environmental controls put in place to protect habitat, especially their natural water resources. With broad public support. What can happen quite legally here in the US would result in large fines, disbarment and even imprisonment there, again with broad public support.
• Best way to get the population up is to arrest the handful of sore people that are poaching the streams. I believe that has more of an impact than the weather. They are hogs and hate when you tell them they can’t have something. Seems like special regs sometime make it worse.
• … if the intent truly is to preserve native Brook Trout populations, then trout stocking should be banned in ALL streams throughout the state where there is a native Brook Trout population.
• Furthermore, wild brook trout captured with bait will experience a hooking mortality of 20 to 40% depending on which hooking mortality study you may cite.
• Protection of native trout is important however I hope that this does not discourage anglers from catching and keeping stocked trout in these waters.
I would like to see catch and release for all trout species.
• Where’s the habitat protection? Look at an aerial map of brook trout habitat east of (Interstate) 81. Catch and release isn’t going to save them. Need habitat protection more than C&R.
• Now more than ever, we need to be advocates and protect our native brook trout population in all Maryland waters.
• You robbed us of an opportunity that has been passed down for generations by making most of the native trout stream off limits to bait you have taken large portions of streams in Garrett County and gave them to fly fishing only it time to give back to all those who buy licenses and prefer to fish with bait most kids can’t fish artificial baits well enough to enjoy that type of fishing.
• There are too many regulations already. It’s hard to find a place where you can keep brook trout and fish with bait. We need to move in the opposite direction. Please make a list of the public areas containing brook trout where you can fish with bait.
• I would also support a total angling moratorium in streams where significant/critical populations of brook trout currently exist.
• Would also like to see Brook Trout streams being protected as well. If the streams are too warm catch and release is a moot point.
• There are many anglers that do not know the difference between the trout species found in Maryland. An education effort needs to be made to reach out to those anglers.
• I also believe that during the fall season when the trout are spawning, no fishing should be allowed. I am thinking from the beginning of October to the end of November.
• Please consider allowing children under age 18 to keep their brook trout. Children are our future revenue for licenses. Nothing hooks a child on fishing more than taking pictures with a stringer of fish and eating a fish dinner.
A few anglers took the opportunity to comment about things not related to the scoped regulations.
• Very disappointed that no stocking is being done (my area). Many services continue during Social Distancing, and I’m confident stocking could be done safely. I believe a refund for my 2020 Trout Stamp is appropriate.
• You should allow kayaks and boats without motors on Piney Dam please.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.