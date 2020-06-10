Based upon the harvest of 11,314 birds, the West Virginia spring gobbler season, veiled by the coronavirus pandemic, appears to have come off quite nicely.
“The one thing I noticed about the impact of the pandemic on the season came on the opening day,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey biologist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
In early April, Ohio stopped selling nonresident hunting and fishing licenses as a way to slow travel into the state and lessen the chance that virus infections would spread. Ohio said anybody already possessing a nonresident hunting license was still eligible to go after gobblers, but only after quarantining for 14 days upon entering the state.
“I went to a public hunting area in the northern part of West Virginia on opening day and of the 45 vehicles there 40 of them were from other states,” Peters said. “Apparently nonresidents who would have been hunting in Ohio needed somewhere to go and West Virginia was that place.”
Before the season began, DNR officials encouraged gobbler hunters to be afield, noting that they are experts at social distancing and isolating while in the woodlands and fields of the Mountain State.
The 2020 harvest is similar to the 2019 bag of 11,215 gobblers. The kill is close to the five-year average and 9% above the 10-year average.
This was the first year that youth hunters had two days to hunt and that harvest of 643 turkeys was up by 37%. Saturday accounted for 368 birds and another 275 were taken on Sunday.
One crunched number that jumped out at Peters this year was the kill on opening day. It was 18% higher than the four-year average.
The most gobblers were taken in Mason County, 457. Preston County was in second place with 434 birds.
In the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle, Berkeley County accounted for 151 gobblers, Grant 124, Hampshire 176, Hardy 123, Jefferson 121, Mineral 113, Morgan 93 and Pendleton 111.
Only the harvests in Morgan and Berkeley were higher than the numbers from 2019.
Traditionally, half of the harvest takes place during the first week of the season, according to Peters. The second week brings a quarter of the overall harvest and the third and fourth weeks combine for the final 25%. Usually, only 14% of the kill is made up of juvenile gobblers.
“West Virginia doesn’t require a hunter to purchase a separate stamp to hunt turkeys, so it’s tough to get a feel for the actual number of gobbler hunters,” Peters said. Because the annual harvest has leveled off, Peters believes the number of gobbler hunters has as well.
The statewide bag was 10,361 in 2016, 11,545 in 2017 and 12,287 in 2018.
Although West Virginia allows the use of rifles for spring gobbler hunting, Peters said it is likely that only about 5% of the birds are taken in that manner.
On May 31, the agency’s commissioners approved expanding the gobbler season from four weeks to five, beginning in 2021. That week will be tacked onto the end of the hunt.
Peters sees the extra week as providing significant additional opportunity without having a great deal of impact upon the harvest.
As an avid gobbler hunter who prefers the late part of the season, I am tickled to see the change.
“If we can handle gobbler season during a pandemic, a fifth week isn’t going to be any problem,” Peters said.
In another user-friendly move, the commissioners approved adding yet another day to the hunt. Here is how it will work.
The season has always ended on a Saturday, but now it will end on the following day, a Sunday, thus allowing hunters who still have a tag to get out there one more sleepy-eyed morning to indulge in what is to me a religious service of industrial strength.
The new 35-day spring gobbler season will be April 19 through May 23 next year.
Other counties where more than 300 gobblers were harvested were Jackson 402, Wood 344, Harrison 339 and Kanawha 309.
