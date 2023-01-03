Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 11:48 am
The Cumberland Times-News is accepting recent deer hunting photos.
Email photos to tmcminn@times-news.com.
Include the hunter’s name, age and location.
Deadline for submissions is Jan. 16.
Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.
