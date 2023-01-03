The Cumberland Times-News is accepting recent deer hunting photos.

Email photos to tmcminn@times-news.com.

Include the hunter’s name, age and location.

Deadline for submissions is Jan. 16.

Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.

