This is a true story. A writer is required to admit that fact whenever the tale that is about to be related seems a bit far-fetched.
It was a fall turkey season in Maryland sometime in the early 1990s. In fact, it was the final day of the season. In spite of trying mightily, I had not been able to get within shotgun range of a turkey. I had seen some birds, but they had been so distant that even a relay team of four shotgun blasts may not have reached them.
Hunting turkeys in the autumn is not easy. Maybe that’s why participation in the hunt has dwindled significantly, not just in Maryland where the season takes place in only the three westernmost counties, but throughout the range of the splendid birds. Participation in Maryland has declined by more than 80%, according to the state’s Wildlife and Heritage Service.
The morning of the season’s last day was cold, the kind of cold that makes you aware of your nose hairs and records each breath by way of an escaping vapor cloud at face level.
In those days, my hunting philosophy boiled down to “gotta get one.”
So, when I walked slowly on an old logging trail, rounded some heavy brush and saw every turkey in the world about 30 yards away, my spirits elevated. So did the old Winchester Model 50 shotgun as I brought it swiftly to my shoulder.
I picked out one of the many turkeys and fired. At the shot, the sky filled with birds, thicker than the flying monkeys on “Wizard of Oz.” Certain that I had filled a tag, I walked to where I thought the turkey had stood, but there was no dead bird on the ground.
Before this story continues, let me tell you briefly about the Winchester Model 50. It was produced from 1954 to 1962 as semi-automatic shotguns were becoming more and more popular. It was considered to be a high-quality firearm. I still think of it that way. As with most shotguns manufactured during that time, it had a 30-inch barrel with a full choke. Interchangeable chokes had not yet been offered.
That barrel length and choke width sat well with the squirrel and turkey hunters of the day who wanted to be able to reach out and touch the game they sought.
The shotgun was my father’s. It had jammed once, but he had it repaired.
I looked frantically around for a dead turkey, but none was to be seen. Then, another 20 yards away I saw a slight movement. A wild turkey stood there and the movement of its head had caught my attention.
“I’ll get him this time,” I thought, raising the scattergun once more, but the trigger would not move when I attempted to shoot. The action was stuck open, failing to reload a second round. I tinkered with it as best I could, while looking every few seconds to see if the turkey remained. It did.
When I finally realized I could not do a hillbilly engineering job to fix the shotgun, I decided to walk toward the turkey. I would take two or three crunchy steps in the dry leaves and the turkey, a young bird of the year, would take a similar number of steps away from me.
That scenario was repeated a few times.
So, I decided to rush the bird, hoping, I suppose, to grab it by the neck, which would then be wrung.
But, after only three or four steps, I saw the turkey spread its wings and hold them in that position before charging directly at me, its neck and head extended horizontally. As the bird ran past me on my right side, I swung the shotgun at it, striking it with the barrel on its extended neck, doing enough damage to cervical vertebrae to reduce the fowl to my possession.
“Nobody is ever going to believe this,” I thought. “I’m not sure I do.”
When I cleaned the bird, I discovered that two shotgun pellets had grazed its skull, making it punch drunk and unable to fully comprehend and react to the situation at hand.
This is a true story … pinky swear.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears bi-weekly as well as in Rod & Gun. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
