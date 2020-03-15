CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirty-five years ago, a tall, skinny teenager stepped in front of a crowd at Milton’s inaugural West Virginia Pumpkin Festival and, with bow and arrow, shot targets tossed into the air.
That was the first time Frank Addington Jr. ever performed in front of a crowd — a small beginning that morphed into something much larger. Nowadays, the Winfield native travels the country, wowing crowds at some of the nation’s most prominent outdoor shows with what he calls “bow and arrow razzle-dazzle.”
With the bow held behind his back, he shoots at — and hits — airborne targets as large as balloons and as small as baby aspirins.
This October, Addington will bring his show back to its origins with a return appearance to the Pumpkin Festival.
“It has come full circle,” he said. “The festival is celebrating its 35th year, and I’m celebrating my 35th year as an exhibition archer.”
Funny thing is, Addington wasn’t an exhibition archer when he took to the stage that first time.
“I was a kid who chased arrows for the Rev. Stacy Groscup during his exhibitions,” Addington recalled.
Only hours before Groscup’s scheduled appearance at Milton did Addington realize he’d be shooting alongside the legendary archer.
“He had dropped in to see us at Dad’s archery shop,” Addington said. “We were sitting on the porch drinking Pepsis when Stacy looked at me and said, ‘Son, get your bow.’ “
When Addington returned, bow in hand, Groscup pointed to the circular Pepsi logo on an empty can.
“Stacy said, ‘When I toss this into the air, you focus on that logo and shoot,’ “ Addington said. “He threw it up, and doggoned if I didn’t hit it with the first shot. He said, ‘Son, today you shoot with me. Bring your bow.’”
Halfway through Groscup’s exhibition at the inaugural Pumpkin Festival, he turned the show over to Addington.
“He said, ‘And now, welcome my young protégé, Frank,’ “ Addington recalled. “From that moment on, I was done. I knew exactly what I wanted to do.”
He went home, taped together some cardboard discs, and began to practice. When he could hit pie-plate-sized targets with ease, he shot at snuff cans. When the snuff cans became easy, he shot at white Life Savers.
Armed with a bow, some restricted-flight arrows, some targets and a net to use as a backstop, Addington began doing shows at schools, at Scout camps, and at 4-H clubs.
“I didn’t do it for money then,” he said. “My dad, Frank Sr., underwrote the shows. He figured if I was getting kids interested in archery, he’d recoup some of the money when they became customers.”
During his shows, Addington also delivered a strong “say no to drugs” message, a practice he continues to this day.
