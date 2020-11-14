FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Pendleton County was just biding its time, waiting for its chance late in a defensive slugfest against Moorefield in the first round of the West Virginia Class A playoffs Friday.
The Wildcats, tied 7-all in a scoreless second half, were locked in a field position battle. With elite special-teamer Atikilt Tamiru on the other sideline, the Yellow Jackets figured to have the edge in that department.
But Moorefield made the first — and only — misplay of the second half. Tamiru received a low snap with under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter, and he came to a knee to stop the shuffling ball, downing it at his own four-yard line. On the next play, Pendleton County quarterback Isaiah Gardiner pounded it in four yards for the winning score, as the Wildcats moved on to the second round with a 14-7 victory.
“We were looking for a mistake, and we knew watching film that they struggled a little bit with the snap and the exchange,” Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith said. “We finally got one. We knew we were going to give them solid pressure there, if there was any little slipup we were going to be on top of it. That was the break we needed.
“Back in the mid-2,000s, early 2,000s, (Moorefield) was kicking field goals against us in the third quarter so they weren’t running up the score. So we’re glad, any time you can get a win against these guys you better celebrate it, and we’re going to do just that.”
Though the rivals didn’t have a regular-season meeting this year, the Wildcats (6-2) and Yellow Jackets (4-3) found themselves in the same situation a year ago. Pendleton County easily won that matchup 26-7, the first stop in a state semifinal run. However, the 2020 matchup was far more even.
Moorefield started off well, with the defense forcing a pair of Gardiner turnovers on a Matthew Jenkins interception, and another via a strip-sack by standout defensive lineman Malachi Hinger.
Jenkins — lining up at the quarterback position — broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter, keeping the ball for a 37-yard score with 8:26 left in the opening half. A Tamiru extra point gave the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 edge.
Jenkins finished 5 for 12 passing for 38 yards and two interceptions, doing most of his damage with his legs.
Last year’s Times-News Co-Offensive Player of the Year ended with 22 carries for 98 yards. Pendleton County did well to collapse on him after halftime, when he had just 26 yards on 12 tries.
“Up front, we needed a little bit more vertical push,” Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello said. “We were running some things side-to-side, didn’t get the edge as well as we would’ve liked to. There were some times we could’ve had a big play. But it was a good football team that you’re playing against, and they’ve got good guys up front and a good linebacking corps.”
As Jenkins was stymied as the game progressed, Gardiner only got better. The senior rebounded from his early miscues to lead a 9-play, 64-yard drive to tie the game 7-apiece entering the half.
The highlight came on a 4th-and-11 when Gardiner found Ryan Mitchell for a 26-yard completion. Gardiner made the miraculous play count, following it up with a five-yard TD pass to Cole Day, who slipped out of the backfield for a wide-open reception.
Gardiner completed 7 of 13 passes for 81 yards, and he rushed 19 more times for 51 yards — the most important a four-yard game-winning score with 1:32 remaining in the fourth.
“All these seniors, including Isaiah (Gardiner), there’s no quit in those guys,” Smith said. “They’re pure competitors and football players, and until the last second runs off the clock, they don’t want to see their seasons and their careers end in high school football. They love the game.”
Pendleton County had 12 first downs to Moorefield’s eight and ended the action with the yardage edge 217-157 — Jenkins had 136 of the Yellow Jackets’ yards by himself.
Before Gardiner’s tie-breaking tally, Tamiru nearly booted home the go-ahead 48-yard field goal in the third quarter. The long attempt had the distance, but it soared wide left. With the exception of that fatal mistake late in the punting game, Tamiru was like a golfer out there, lightly placing the ball inside the five-yard line twice to flip the field.
Pendleton County awaits the winner of No. 1 Tug Valley (3-0) and No. 16 Tygarts Valley (7-2).
Moorefield’s season is over, but Altobello made sure to remind his team how fortunate it is to have gotten to take the gridiron with all that’s happened in 2020.
“The biggest thing that we’ve talked to our guys about, ‘you’re lucky,’” Altobello said. “We’re all lucky to be able to be playing. There are some teams that made the playoffs that aren’t able to play. So it was an opportunity for us, and all season long you don’t know what’s going to happen. But they stayed focused, and they knew they had opportunities coming to them.”
