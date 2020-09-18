Petersburg, Frankfort battle to 4-4 draw

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Both Frankfort’s and Petersburg’s girls soccer teams entered Thursday in search of their first victory of the season, and with the Falcons leading 4-2 at intermission, they seemed like the team destined to claim a tally in the win column.
But the Vikings countered back with two goals in the second half — highlighted by forward Brianna Maxwell’s equalizer in the final minutes — and their defense held the Falcons scoreless as the game ended in a 4-4 draw.
“This is the toughest game the girls have played continuously,” Petersburg head coach Sydney Redman said. “When they have the drive, they do it, and they wanted it today. They wanted to play the overtime, but obviously we couldn’t. They were hungry and aggressive.”
The Vikings feature a new-look squad in 2020. They lost only two seniors to graduation but gained five new players. Unsurprisingly, the early part of the season has been an adjustment. Thursday’s result was Petersburg’s (0-3-1) first non-loss.
Similarly, Frankfort (0-5-2) has struggled in a transition year of its own, and at the onset, the team was primed to pull through for its opening triumph of the campaign.
After Maxwell started the scoring for the Vikings on an assist by Rylee Adams, the Falcons put a pair between the goal posts. Elizabeth Layton leveled the scoreboard, and Rachel Noah placed a shot perfectly past the right hand of Petersburg keeper Madi Kirby.
The Vikings bounced back with a goal from Ryen Sites five minutes later to tie it up 2-2, but Frankfort’s Rylee Hopwood and Cyra Shepherd converted on two attempts late in the first half to give the Falcons a 4-2 advantage going into the half.
The lead didn’t hold.
Sites brought the Vikings within one on her second goal with 15:47 left, assisted by Kelsi Hott, and Maxwell joined the two-goal club with the game-tying score.
“They get too much into their own heads and by the second half, they say, ‘This is what we did wrong, this is what we need to improve on,’” Redman said. “They know what they need to do, and they fix it. They’re still learning, but by the second half they knew what they needed to do.”
Frankfort head coach William Brooks wasn’t pleased with the late-game collapse.
“The bottom line is they just wanted it more,” Brooks said. “You could tell from the first minute, they wanted it more the whole game. There were a lot of individual mistakes that led to the goals, and the bottom line is that they wanted it.
“It wasn’t an abundance of talent or numbers or anything else, it was just they outplayed us.”
In addition to the second-half improvement on offense, the adjustments defensively and in goal were vital for the Vikings, who were able to keep the Falcons out of goal over the final 40 minutes.
Redman and assistant coach Garrett Willis were both goalkeepers during their playing careers at Petersburg, and both were pleased with Kirby’s play in goal.
The sophomore goalie showed confidence coming out to cut off Frankfort’s angles, frustrating a Falcon offense that took 37 shots — the Vikings had just 17, but did the most with their chances.
The Falcons take on Berkeley Springs on the road Saturday at 10 a.m. before the boys play.
Petersburg hopes to build on its second half against Hampshire at home on Saturday at 11 a.m.
“No matter the result, I knew I was going to be proud of this game,” Redman said. “I knew it was going to be a tough game. ... Once they slow down and get into it, they have a lot of fun. And of course scoring makes everyone’s day.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.