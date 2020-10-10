ROMNEY, W.Va. — With Hampshire trailing by a touchdown and facing 4th-and-10 on its own 30 late in the fourth quarter, head coach Aaron Rule went deep into his playbook to try to pull out the win against Petersburg on Friday.
Trojan starting quarterback Alex Hott had been knocked out with a leg injury since the third quarter, but Rule tried to sneak the junior onto the field as the punter in search of a last-ditch equalizer.
Petersburg defensive back McCoy Fitzwater wasn’t fooled in the slightest. The senior sniffed out the trickery, picked off the pass and ran more than 40 yards to the house for the contest-icing tally and the Vikings pulled away to beat Hampshire, 39-25, to secure their fourth straight triumph and continue their turnaround.
“I told our guys coming in that we were probably going to get Hampshire’s best game tonight,” Petersburg head coach Donny Evans said. “They jumped out on us early, we were kind of down, but we have a lot of fight in our kids and our young players. And they just kept fighting.
“Things started coming our way and we started playing better. It was a good win for us against a AAA school.”
With the win, Petersburg matches its 2019 win total through five games. The Vikings haven’t lost since their season-opener against East Hardy and are poised to move up from their No. 7 rating in Class A.
However, Class AAA No. 16 Hampshire — now 2-4 — was up to the challenge at the onset.
Hott started the night 7 for 7 passing for 105 yards, including a 30-yard TD to Trevor Sardo on a slant, to lead the Trojans to an 11-0 lead. Sardo finished with nine catches for 71 yards.
The game changed completely when Hampshire lost its starting tight end to injury, which appeared to shock the home squad at the worst time possible.
“We started out fast and we started out strong, and then we had a key player go down,” Rule said. “And I think that put our minds behind the eight ball. We always tell them, next man up, and we’ve got to be able to play all four quarters no matter who’s in the game.”
From that point on, the defense for Petersburg took its game to another level. The Vikings sacked Hott three straight plays on the next Hampshire series, and quarterback Cody Nuzum and running back Montana Sindledecker scored the game’s next 19 points to flip the script.
By the time the clock hit zero, the Viking pass rush had accumulated seven sacks, with defensive end Wyatt Arbaugh being involved in at least four of them. Before Fitzwater’s third-quarter pick, defensive back Jacob Landis also had one of his own off Hott a quarter prior.
“Our guys just started getting off the ball,” Evans said. “Hampshire was getting to us in the first quarter and halfway through the second and kept our offense off the field. We needed some of that drive, and our D-line, linebackers and DB’s stepped up for us.
“One thing we always talk about in practice is our D-line getting off the line and being fast and physical. That’s when they got those first two, three sacks and they felt the blood in the water there to go after the quarterback more.”
Hampshire was held to 218 yards to Petersburg’s 336.
Nuzum ended 8 for 15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns passing, and he ran for 75 more on 15 tries.
Nuzum had the highlight of the night on a 25-yard rushing score with 2:01 left in the third quarter, when he appeared stuffed by a bevy of Trojan linebackers near the line of scrimmage. The junior took a page out of Lamar Jackson’s playbook and spun to his right to elude the would-be tacklers, eliciting “oohs” and “aahs” from the Petersburg faithful.
Starting running back Peyton Day was out of the Petersburg lineup, but the rushing attack didn’t miss a beat accumulating 242 yards on 33 attempts. Sindledecker was the feature back and ended the game with 13 carries for 137 yards. The final carry went 65 yards for a score, the exclamation point of a huge road triumph.
“It was good to see some of our other running backs step up, (Sindledecker) was due for a big game tonight,” Evans said. “I told him, ‘Keep being patient, watch the holes and if things open up it’ll be a good game for you tonight.’ That’s what he did.”
With the win, Petersburg is in prime position for a playoff berth, something that seemed unimaginable at the end of a 4-6 2019 season. One way or another, Evans has struck gold in his first year at the helm, and his squad will look to keep the magic going with a tough test in Short Gap on Friday at 7 p.m. against Frankfort next week.
“Especially with everything going on in the state, any win is a good win,” he said. “If we win by one, if we win by 14, a win’s a win and it’s good to get those triple-A bonus points for us in single-A. It’s a great all-around win for us, our community and our football players.”
Hampshire is home again Friday against Berkeley Springs at 7 p.m.
Alex Rychwalski Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
