No. 1 Fort Hill’s defensive game plan was about as perfect as can be, leaving the offense with not very far to go, as the heavy-hearted Sentinels topped No. 3 Allegany on Saturday in Homecoming, 42-6. It was an unfathomable 48 hours for the Sentinels, who lost one of their own on Thursday afternoon when Saiquan Jenkins was stabbed and killed a mere couple hundred yards from Greenway Avenue Stadium.
