Fort Hill rattled off 36 consecutive points behind the performances of Tanner Wertz and Bryce Schadt, who combined for five touchdowns, and No. 1 Sentinels (11-0) defeated No. 4 Edmondson (7-5), 43-14, to advance to the 1A state championship game against No. 2 Mountain Ridge (11-1) at Navy-Marine Corps next Saturday.
PHOTOS: Fort Hill vs. Edmondson
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
