Fort Hill rattled off 36 consecutive points behind the performances of Tanner Wertz and Bryce Schadt, who combined for five touchdowns, and No. 1 Sentinels (11-0) defeated No. 4 Edmondson (7-5), 43-14, to advance to the 1A state championship game against No. 2 Mountain Ridge (11-1) at Navy-Marine Corps next Saturday. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video