No. 4-ranked Fairmont Senior denied Frankfort a trip to the state tournament Thursday by defeating the No. 3 Falcons, 47-38, in the Class AA Region I final in Short Gap, W.Va.
PHOTOS: Frankfort falls to Fairmont Senior 47-38
- Ken Nolan
