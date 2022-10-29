Three long Fort Hill touchdowns — a 79-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Burns to Mikey Allen, a 50-yard Allen jaunt and an 82-yard blocked field goal return by Anthony Palmisano — prevented Allegany from ending its Homecoming losing streak at 13 as the Sentinels won 21-7 in the 100th meeting of the two schools Saturday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.

