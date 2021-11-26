The Mountain Ridge Miners routed Perryville, 63-14, in the Class 1A state semifinals at Miner Stadium to punch a ticket to the state championship game for the first time in school history.
PHOTOS: Mountain Ridge vs. Perryville
- Ken Nolan/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CUMBERLAND — Michele R. Coleman, 56, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Visitation at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., Cresaptown, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man who shot Moorefield officer a wanted sex offender
- One dead, two hurt in wrong-way interstate crash
- Local chef serves up Thanksgiving meal at Salvation Army
- Ohio woman killed in Bedford County crash
- New true-crime book has ties to Cumberland
- South End motorist cited for heroin possession
- Cumberland man charged in recent incident
- Frostburg man charged in city hit, run crash
- No. 1 Fort Hill faces No. 4 Edmondson in state semis
- FedEx Distribution Center to locate in Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.