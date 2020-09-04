The East Hardy Cougars defeated the Petersburg Vikings 33-0 in the opening week of the West Virginia football season Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Baker, W.Va.
PHOTOS: Petersburg vs. East Hardy football
- Steve Bittner
