PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates said on Friday that they will no longer require fans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a facemask while at PNC Park.
Fans who are not yet fully vaccinated must continue to wear a facemask while at PNC Park as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Next week, the Pirates said they plan to announce details regarding capacity increases for the remainder of the season and further adjustments to the health and safety protocols at PNC Park.
“We are excited to be able to quickly adjust our facemask policy, consistent with the Department of Health’s announcement. This is another huge step in our return to normalcy here in Pittsburgh,” Pirates president Travis Williams said.
“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our fans as we continue to adjust our health and safety protocols accordingly. We join our partners at Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so that we can reach the 70 percent threshold in Pennsylvania and remove the mask mandate entirely.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.