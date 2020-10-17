SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Petersburg quarterback Cody Nuzum is going to see Luke Robinette in his sleep after facing Frankfort on Friday.
The sophomore defensive back had three interceptions, and none were bigger than his final INT during the third quarter.
Nuzum floated a deep ball over the middle, and Robinette jumped the route around the Frankfort 20-yard line, bursting to his right to find a seam: There was nothing but grass in front of him. Robinette’s 80-yard pick-six was the final tally of a 42-20 rout of Petersburg, as Frankfort rolled on Homecoming to improve to 6-1.
“It was a great win,” Falcons head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “Last week was a big disappointment, and we had to find a way to put that behind us and come out tonight, put the throttle down. I thought the kids responded well. I really was happy with our physicality tonight.”
Frankfort, the No. 3 team in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AA point standings entering the matchup, needed to make a statement after suffering its first defeat of the year, 20-19 at Washington, last week.
The Falcons did just that, dominating the ground game to the tune of five straight touchdown drives to begin the action. Class A No. 4 Petersburg (4-2) couldn’t figure out how to stop it, or how to avoid careless turnovers, until it was too late.
The Falcons had 44 carries for 323 yards, garnered 20 first downs and — most importantly — ended the night with no giveaways. Petersburg wasn’t so fortunate.
A solid night for the Vikings offensively, in which it rushed for 229 yards on 42 carries and had just four fewer first downs than its counterpart, was negated by four turnovers — three of which came before the break.
“We need to do a better job executing,” Petersburg head coach Donny Evans said. “I thought we were prepared coming in, but it felt like we started off a little flat. Of course Frankfort had a lot to do with that, with how much intensity they were playing with, but we have to do a better job next week.”
The Vikings’ lack of execution started from the get-go, as Peyton Clark blocked a Petersburg punt on its first possession, Jansen Moreland recovered a fumble on a fourth-down stop and then Robinette picked off a Nuzum pass to nullify three consecutive series.
After Nuzum — who had 21 carries for a team-high 101 yards — converted a four-yard rushing score to cap a 12-play, 70-yard drive to get Petersburg on the board during the second quarter, Robinette snagged another INT on the Vikings’ last drive of the half.
“We just didn’t match Frankfort’s physicality coming out in the first quarter,” Evans said. “After that we kind of calmed down a little bit, started playing some decent football, but we were still giving up too much yardage on first down and not getting off the field on third down.”
Nuzum was 7 of 12 passing for 70 yards, but three of his five incompletions ended up in the hands of Robinette. Nuzum was knocked out of the game one play before Jacob Perez ran 40 yards to the house for Petersburg’s final points late in the fourth quarter, but Evans said it was just a stinger and Nuzum should be fine going forward.
Frankfort, meanwhile, scored every time it touched the ball before the break. Moreland had a pair of TD’s from three and seven yards, ending with a game-high 103 rushing yards. His scores sandwiched a 14-yard scamper by Cole Hiett and a 28-yarder from Andy Westfall, as Frankfort entered halftime up 28-6.
Brock Robinette gave the Falcons a 29-point edge after punching in a one-yard score, capping a 7-play, 69-yard drive to kick off the second half.
Logan Kinser was the second-leading rusher on Frankfort with nine carries for 69 yards, followed by Westfall’s 61 on four attempts and Clark’s 46 on six tries. Whiteman was pleased with the diversity of production that eluded the Falcons in last week’s defeat.
“I’ve said before, we have six good running backs we try to get involved depending on our game plan and what we’re trying to do,” he said. “We had a good mix tonight, threw some passes, and I was pleased with the overall effort.”
Frankfort wasn’t perfect on defense, but the unit did just enough in the big moments to steal possessions from Petersburg, and no player did a better job of that than Luke Robinette who had three takeaways by himself.
Robinette came up short in the Falcon QB battle, succumbing to Colton McTaggart during the preseason, but the sophomore has found a way to become a weapon on the other side of the ball.
“Luke’s done a good job, he’s a sophomore, and he’s still just a baby,” Whiteman said. “To have those three picks tonight was huge.”
Once Frankfort took the ball, it didn’t give it back. And with a 21-point lead to end the first period, the Falcons held on through the next three quarters to score the 22-point victory, rebounding from their loss to Washington a week prior.
Frankfort was scheduled to play at Elkins next week, but that matchup has been replaced with a home bout against North Marion due to COVID.
“We have a tough, tough road ahead of us now,” Whiteman said. “We’ve got North Marion rolling in, then we’ve got Oak Glen and Keyser. ... North Marion is a good football team, and it’s going to be a good matchup and a good battle.”
Petersburg stays on the road with a matchup at Keyser on Friday.
