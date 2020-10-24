KEYSER, W.Va. — For the second week in a row, Gavin Root found himself at the center of attention on offense, throwing for three touchdowns and running for a pair, as Keyser scored 34 third-quarter points en route to a 62-26 win over Petersburg on Friday night at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.
A week after going 14 of 18 for 290 yards through the air for three touchdowns — all to Sammy Bradfield — and a rushing score, Root went 16 for 23 through for 239 yards.
The Root-to-Bradfield connection was on full display again, as Bradfield hauled in a pair of first-half touchdown passes, the first coming at the 7:58 mark in the first quarter on a 12-yard swing pass that gave Keyser a 7-6 lead following Seth Earnest’s point-after try.
Earnest finished 8 of 8 on PATs, with a botched snap following a second-half score forcing a run before Earnest got a chance to attempt the kick.
Petersburg opened the scoring on a 2-yard run by Peyton Day, with the PAT failing at 9:49.
After the teams exchanged punts following the Bradfield score, Petersburg embarked on an eight-play, 63-yard drive that was capped off with a 23-yard scamper by Day at 1:07. The two-point run was no good, as Petersburg led 12-7 at 1:07.
After a penalty backed Keyser up on first down, the Vikings forced a three-and-out and seized the opportunity to swing momentum in their favor, converting on a fake punt on fourth-and-7 with a 23-yard reception by Montana Sindledecker and a 24-yard touchdown pass from Cody Nuzum to Day on third-and-long. William Vanmeter booted the PAT at 8:36 to extend Petersburg’s lead to 19-7.
The Golden Tornado responded on their next drive, despite an illegal block in the back penalty that wiped out a long Bradfield touchdown run. Four plays after the penalty, Root converted on the ground on fourth-and-8, and Zion Powell scampered down to the Petersburg 3 on second-and-14 before Root took over from there, scoring from 3 yards out at 6:13 to bring Keyser back to within 19-14.
As the Vikings’ offense continued to move the ball almost at-will throughout the first half, they opted to punt on fourth-and-3 from the Keyser 31 with 3:27 to play before halftime, a move that the Golden Tornado quickly made them pay for.
Following a short run by Bradfield on first down, Root hit Bradfield on a 74-yard catch-and-run — the same exact play ran three times last week for touchdown catches by the pair — with 2:39 left in the second quarter as Keyser went into the locker room with a 21-19 lead.
From there, it was all Keyser, who received the second-half kickoff and marched 66 yards on eight plays before Root scored his second rushing touchdown on a 25-yard dash at the 10:07 mark for a 27-19 lead.
The Vikings were stuffed on a fourth-and-2 run on the ensuing drive, giving Keyser the ball back minutes after the Root score, only for Root to toss a short pass to Dameain Emerick, who did the rest on a 23-yard touchdown at 4:17.
Petersburg wasn’t done yet, however, despite a 34-19 deficit. The Tornado went for an onside kick — they recovered back-to-back kicks to open the second half last week in a 63-44 win over Jefferson — but the Vikings recovered at their own 44. Following a defensive pass interference on second down, Vanmeter found Jacob Landis wide open in behind the Keyser secondary on a 38-yard touchdown pass at 3:25, putting some wind in the sails of the Vikings’ ship with a 34-26 game after Vanmeter’s PAT.
The wind subsided quickly, however, as Powell returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown 12 seconds later.
On the Vikings’ second play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession, Powell intercepted a pass, setting up a 35-yard touchdown run by Drae Allen three plays later to extend Keyser’s lead to 48-26 with 1:49 to play in the third.
The Tornado weren’t done in the third quarter — Vito Amoruso recovered a Petersburg fumble on its first play from scrimmage and, after a 25-yard pass from Root to Emerick on first down, Allen rumbled into the end zone from a yard out at 1:18.
Allen put the score at its final with a touchdown run in the fourth at 8:36.
Allen, who was limited to 25 yards on six carries in the first half, recovered to finish with 112 yards on 18 attempts. Root added 66 rushing yards on six carries. Keyser outgained Petersburg, 565-303.
Day led the Vikings with 127 yards on 21 rushes and Nuzum went 10 of 18 passing for 139 yards.
Keyser (6-2) hits the road on Friday as it travels to Glen Dale, West Virginia, to take on John Marshall.
Petersburg (4-3) begins a two-game homestand to end the regular season with a matchup against Tucker County on Friday.
