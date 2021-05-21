Schedule, times subject to change

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

East Fairmont at Frankfort, 12:00

Berkeley Springs at Frankfort, 4:00

Hedgesville at Hampshire, 12:00

Pendleton County at Southern, 12:00

Petersburg at Martinsburg, 12:00

Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex (2), 11:00

Junior Varsity: Keyser at Fort Hill, 12:00

Junior Varsity: Preston vs. Southern (2) at Broadford Park, 12:00

High School Softball

Frankfort at Berkeley Springs, 4:00

Moorefield at Tucker County (2), 12:00

Petersburg vs. RBC at Doddridge, 1:00

Petersburg at Doddridge, 3:00

Ron Mathias Tournament: Hampshire vs. East Hardy at WVU Potomac State, 10:00

Ron Mathias Tournament: Martinsburg at Keyser at Keyser High School, 10:00

Ron Mathias Tournament: Hampshire vs. Martinsburg at Keyser High School, 12:00

Ron Mathias Tournament: Bishop Walsh vs. East Hardy at Keyser High School, 2:00

Ron Mathias Tournament: Bishop Walsh at Keyser at Keyser High School, 4:00

Junior Varsity: Southern at Mountain Ridge (2), 11:00

High School Track

Allegany, Fort Hill, Frankfort, Mountain Ridge, Northern at Southern, 10:00

Union at Charleston Gazette Relays, 9:00

