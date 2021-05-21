Schedule, times subject to change
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
East Fairmont at Frankfort, 12:00
Berkeley Springs at Frankfort, 4:00
Hedgesville at Hampshire, 12:00
Pendleton County at Southern, 12:00
Petersburg at Martinsburg, 12:00
Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex (2), 11:00
Junior Varsity: Keyser at Fort Hill, 12:00
Junior Varsity: Preston vs. Southern (2) at Broadford Park, 12:00
High School Softball
Frankfort at Berkeley Springs, 4:00
Moorefield at Tucker County (2), 12:00
Petersburg vs. RBC at Doddridge, 1:00
Petersburg at Doddridge, 3:00
Ron Mathias Tournament: Hampshire vs. East Hardy at WVU Potomac State, 10:00
Ron Mathias Tournament: Martinsburg at Keyser at Keyser High School, 10:00
Ron Mathias Tournament: Hampshire vs. Martinsburg at Keyser High School, 12:00
Ron Mathias Tournament: Bishop Walsh vs. East Hardy at Keyser High School, 2:00
Ron Mathias Tournament: Bishop Walsh at Keyser at Keyser High School, 4:00
Junior Varsity: Southern at Mountain Ridge (2), 11:00
High School Track
Allegany, Fort Hill, Frankfort, Mountain Ridge, Northern at Southern, 10:00
Union at Charleston Gazette Relays, 9:00
