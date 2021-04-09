SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State (2), 1:00
Allegany at Montgomery (2), 12:00
Harford at WVU Potomac State (2), 12:00
Shenandoah JV at Garrett (2), 12:00
College Field Hockey
Frostburg State at Salisbury, 1:00
College Football
Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State, 1:00
College Lacrosse
Frostburg State at Seton Hill, Pa., 12:00
Harford at WVU Potomac State, 1:00
College Softball
Frostburg State at Alderson Broaddus (2), 12:00
WVU Potomac State at Anne Arundel (2), 1:00
College Track & Field
Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan
College Women's Basketball
District Championship
No. 1 Union County vs. No. 4 WVU Potomac State at Somerset, N.J., 2:30 p.m.
College Women's Tennis
Shippensburg at Frostburg State
High School Baseball
Northern at Southern, 1:00, 3:30
High School Boys Basketball
East Fairmont at Hampshire, 3:30, 6:30
Spring Mills at Frankfort, 3:00, 4:30, 6:00
Trinity Christian at Keyser, 12:00, 1:00
WVHIT opponent at East Hardy, TBA
High School Football
Fort Hill at Allegany, 12:30
High School Freshman Basketball
Keyser at North Marion, 1:00
High School Girls Basketball
East Fairmont at Hampshire, 2:00, 5:00
Frankfort at Wheeling Central, 2:30, 3:30
Pocahontas County at Moorefield, 1:00
High School Wrestling
Regional Championship at Fairmont, 10:00
Regional Championship at Braxton County, 10:00
Regional Championship at Martinsburg, 10:00
