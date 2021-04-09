SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State (2), 1:00

Allegany at Montgomery (2), 12:00

Harford at WVU Potomac State (2), 12:00

Shenandoah JV at Garrett (2), 12:00

College Field Hockey

Frostburg State at Salisbury, 1:00 

College Football

Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State, 1:00

College Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Seton Hill, Pa., 12:00 

Harford at WVU Potomac State, 1:00

College Softball

Frostburg State at Alderson Broaddus (2), 12:00

WVU Potomac State at Anne Arundel (2), 1:00

College Track & Field

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan

College Women's Basketball

District Championship

No. 1 Union County vs. No. 4 WVU Potomac State at Somerset, N.J., 2:30 p.m.

College Women's Tennis

Shippensburg at Frostburg State

High School Baseball

Northern at Southern, 1:00, 3:30

High School Boys Basketball

East Fairmont at Hampshire, 3:30, 6:30

Spring Mills at Frankfort, 3:00, 4:30, 6:00

Trinity Christian at Keyser, 12:00, 1:00

WVHIT opponent at East Hardy, TBA

High School Football

Fort Hill at Allegany, 12:30

High School Freshman Basketball

Keyser at North Marion, 1:00

High School Girls Basketball

East Fairmont at Hampshire, 2:00, 5:00

Frankfort at Wheeling Central, 2:30, 3:30

Pocahontas County at Moorefield, 1:00

High School Wrestling

Regional Championship at Fairmont, 10:00

Regional Championship at Braxton County, 10:00

Regional Championship at Martinsburg, 10:00

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video