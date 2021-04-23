SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Allegany at Chesapeake (2), 12:00
CCBC Catonsville at Garrett (2), 12:00
College Lacrosse
Cairn at WVU Potomac State, 2:00
Roberts Wesleyan at Frostburg State, 12:00
College Softball
WVU Potomac State at Catawba Valley (2), canceled
College Tennis
St. Mary's at Frostburg State, 1:00
College Women's Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Mount Aloysius, canceled
High School Baseball
Hampshire at Washington, 11:00
Keyser vs. Musselman at Pendleton County, 1:00
Keyser at Pendleton County, 3:30
High School Boys Basketball
Class AAA, Sectional Championship
Berkeley Springs/Trinity winner at Hampshire, 6:00
High School Softball
Hamsphire at Washington, 11:00
Keyser at Moorefield (2), 12:00
Spring Mills at Bishop Walsh (2), 12:00
High School Tennis
Potomac Valley Championships
Frankfort, Keyser, Hampshire, Moorefield at Berkeley Springs, 4:00
High School Track
Jim Turbin Invitational at Keyser, 10:00
