SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Allegany at Chesapeake (2), 12:00

CCBC Catonsville at Garrett (2), 12:00

College Lacrosse

Cairn at WVU Potomac State, 2:00

Roberts Wesleyan at Frostburg State, 12:00

College Softball

WVU Potomac State at Catawba Valley (2), canceled

College Tennis

St. Mary's at Frostburg State, 1:00

College Women's Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Mount Aloysius, canceled

High School Baseball

Hampshire at Washington, 11:00

Keyser vs. Musselman at Pendleton County, 1:00

Keyser at Pendleton County, 3:30

High School Boys Basketball

Class AAA, Sectional Championship

Berkeley Springs/Trinity winner at Hampshire, 6:00

High School Softball

Hamsphire at Washington, 11:00

Keyser at Moorefield (2), 12:00

Spring Mills at Bishop Walsh (2), 12:00

High School Tennis

Potomac Valley Championships

Frankfort, Keyser, Hampshire, Moorefield at Berkeley Springs, 4:00

High School Track

Jim Turbin Invitational at Keyser, 10:00

