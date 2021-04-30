SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Allegany at Southern Maryland (2), 12:00

CCBC Dundalk at Garrett (2), 12:00

Frostburg State at Notre Dame (Ohio) (2), 1:00

WVU Potomac State vs. at Catonsville (2), 1:00

College Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Mercyhurst, 12:00

WVU Potomac State at Carroll CC, 1:00

College Men's Soccer

Anne Arundel at WVU Potomac State, canceled

College Softball

Frostburg State at West Virginia State (2), 1:00

College Women's Soccer

Anne Arundel at WVU Potomac State, canceled

High School Baseball

Frankfort at Weir, 12:00

Frankfort vs. Oak Glen at Weir, 2:00

Jefferson at Hampshire, 12:00, 2:00

Keyser at Grafton, 12:00

Southern vs. Jefferson at Cumberland, 10:30

Southern vs. Pendleton County at Cumberland, 4:00

Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Southern, 12:00

High School Softball

Frankfort at Jefferson (2), 12:00

Moorefield at Washington (2), 12:00

Musselman at Bishop Walsh (2), 11:00

Pendleton County at Keyser (2), 10:00

High School Tennis

Frankfort, East Fairmont at Fairmont Senior, 10:00

Lewis County at Petersburg, 10:00

High School Track

Frankfort, Hampshire at Spring Mills Cardinal Classic, 10:00

