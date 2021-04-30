SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Allegany at Southern Maryland (2), 12:00
CCBC Dundalk at Garrett (2), 12:00
Frostburg State at Notre Dame (Ohio) (2), 1:00
WVU Potomac State vs. at Catonsville (2), 1:00
College Lacrosse
Frostburg State at Mercyhurst, 12:00
WVU Potomac State at Carroll CC, 1:00
College Men's Soccer
Anne Arundel at WVU Potomac State, canceled
College Softball
Frostburg State at West Virginia State (2), 1:00
College Women's Soccer
Anne Arundel at WVU Potomac State, canceled
High School Baseball
Frankfort at Weir, 12:00
Frankfort vs. Oak Glen at Weir, 2:00
Jefferson at Hampshire, 12:00, 2:00
Keyser at Grafton, 12:00
Southern vs. Jefferson at Cumberland, 10:30
Southern vs. Pendleton County at Cumberland, 4:00
Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Southern, 12:00
High School Softball
Frankfort at Jefferson (2), 12:00
Moorefield at Washington (2), 12:00
Musselman at Bishop Walsh (2), 11:00
Pendleton County at Keyser (2), 10:00
High School Tennis
Frankfort, East Fairmont at Fairmont Senior, 10:00
Lewis County at Petersburg, 10:00
High School Track
Frankfort, Hampshire at Spring Mills Cardinal Classic, 10:00
