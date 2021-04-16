SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Allegany at Cecil (2), 12:00

Southern Maryland at Garrett (2), 12:00

WVU Potomac State at Westmoreland (2), 1:00

Wheeling at Frostburg State (2), 1:00

College Field Hockey

Mercyhurst at Frostburg State, 1:00

College Football

UNC Pembroke at Frostburg State, 1:00

College Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Mercy, 12:00

Southern Maryland at WVU Potomac State, 1:00

College Men's Soccer

Westmoreland at WVU Potomac State, canceled

College Softball

Concord at Frostburg State (2), 1:00

College Women's Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Charleston, 1:00

High School Baseball

Bridgeport at Frankfort, 12:00, 2:00

East Fairmont at Keyser (2), 12:00

Pocahontas County at Moorefield (2), canceled

Hampshire at Berkeley Springs Tournament, 12:00

Union at Tucker County, canceled

Junior Varsity: Southern at Northern (2), 11:00

High School Softball

East Fairmont at Keyser (2), 12:00

Hamsphire, Petersburg at Bub Riggleman Tournament, Moorefield, 12:00

Southern at Bishop Walsh (2), 11:00

High School Tennis

Moorefield at Parkersburg Catholic, 11:00

Moorefield vs. Williamstown at Parkersburg Catholic, 2:00

Ritchie County, St. Mary's at Frankfort, 2:00

High School Track & Field

Hampshire, Keyser at Arbogast Invitational at Spring Mills, 10:00

