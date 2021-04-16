SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Allegany at Cecil (2), 12:00
Southern Maryland at Garrett (2), 12:00
WVU Potomac State at Westmoreland (2), 1:00
Wheeling at Frostburg State (2), 1:00
College Field Hockey
Mercyhurst at Frostburg State, 1:00
College Football
UNC Pembroke at Frostburg State, 1:00
College Lacrosse
Frostburg State at Mercy, 12:00
Southern Maryland at WVU Potomac State, 1:00
College Men's Soccer
Westmoreland at WVU Potomac State, canceled
College Softball
Concord at Frostburg State (2), 1:00
College Women's Lacrosse
Frostburg State at Charleston, 1:00
High School Baseball
Bridgeport at Frankfort, 12:00, 2:00
East Fairmont at Keyser (2), 12:00
Pocahontas County at Moorefield (2), canceled
Hampshire at Berkeley Springs Tournament, 12:00
Union at Tucker County, canceled
Junior Varsity: Southern at Northern (2), 11:00
High School Softball
East Fairmont at Keyser (2), 12:00
Hamsphire, Petersburg at Bub Riggleman Tournament, Moorefield, 12:00
Southern at Bishop Walsh (2), 11:00
High School Tennis
Moorefield at Parkersburg Catholic, 11:00
Moorefield vs. Williamstown at Parkersburg Catholic, 2:00
Ritchie County, St. Mary's at Frankfort, 2:00
High School Track & Field
Hampshire, Keyser at Arbogast Invitational at Spring Mills, 10:00
