SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Acrobatics & Tumbling

Frostburg State, Davis & Elkins at Fairmont State, 6:30

College Baseball

CCBC Dundalk at Allegany (2), 12:00

Frostburg State at Glenville State (2), 1:00

Garrett at Anne Arundel (2), 12:00

WVU Potomac State at Shenandoah JV (2), 1:00

College Football

Wheeling at Frostburg State, 1:00

College Men's Basketball

Region XX Championship

Penn Highlands at Garrett, 7:00

College Lacrosse

WVU Potomac State at Carroll, ppd.

College Men's Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Southern Maryland, 2:00

College Track & Field

Frostburg State at West Liberty

College Women's Basketball

Region XX Division II Championship

Garrett at WVU Potomac State, 1:00

College Women's Lacrosse

Charleston at Frostburg State, 1:00 

College Women's Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Southern Maryland, ppd.

High School Boys Basketball

Keyser at Lincoln, 1:30, 3:00

Pendleton County at Tucker County, 5:45

Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 11:00, 12:30, 

Trinity Christian at Moorefield, 4:00

High School Freshman Basketball

Hedgesville at Frankfort, 1:00

Keyser at Lincoln, 12:00

High School Girls Basketball

East Hardy at Petersburg, 2:00

Frankfort at Lincoln, 5:45, 7:30

Keyser at Pendleton County, 2:00, 3:00

Spring Mills at Hampshire, 1:00, 2:30

Trinity Christian at Moorefield, 1:00

Union at Grafton, 3:00

High School Wrestling

East Hardy at Grafton, 1:00

Petersburg at Greenbrier West, 12:00

Frankfort at Keyser, canceled

