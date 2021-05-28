Schedule, times subject to change
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Tucker County at East Hardy, 1:00
Junior Varsity: Northern at Allegany (2), 11:00
High School Softball
Allegany at Hedgesville, canceled
CUMBERLAND — Dorothy Lee Snyder, 97, of Cumberland, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Devlin Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born Oct. 12, 1923, in Hancock, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Mary (Bishop) McCullough. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her…
