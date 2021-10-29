|Saturday, October 30
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Baylor
12 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana
12 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Michigan State
12 p.m.
MASN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.
ATTSN PGH — Southern Utah at Montana
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at Arizona State
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m.
CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida State at Clemson
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas State
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Colorado at Oregon
3:30 p.m.
MASN — Boston College at Syracuse
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona at USC
7 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma State
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn State at Ohio State
7:30 p.m.
NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame
|10 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Utah
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Brigham Young
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
|CURLING
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C. (Taped)
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
Atlantic Broadband 20 — Fort Hill at Allegany (same-day tape)
|MLB
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4
NBA
5 p.m.
NBCSWASH — Boston at Washington
NHL
7 p.m.
ATTSN PGH — New Jersey at Pittsburgh
|RUGBY
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Worcester (Taped)
|SOCCER
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United
