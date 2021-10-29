Saturday, October 30
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

BOXING
10 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Baylor

12 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana

12 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Michigan State

12 p.m.

MASN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.

ATTSN PGH — Southern Utah at Montana

3 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Arizona State

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida State at Clemson

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas State

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Colorado at Oregon

3:30 p.m.

MASN — Boston College at Syracuse

7 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Houston

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at USC

7 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma State

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Penn State at Ohio State

7:30 p.m.

NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame

10 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Utah

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Brigham Young

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

CURLING
1 p.m.

NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C. (Taped)

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

Atlantic Broadband 20 — Fort Hill at Allegany (same-day tape)

MLB
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4

NBA

5 p.m.

NBCSWASH — Boston at Washington

NHL

7 p.m.

ATTSN PGH — New Jersey at Pittsburgh

RUGBY
11 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Worcester (Taped)

SOCCER
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United

