KEYSER, W.Va. — As Calvary’s Isaac Scritchfield trotted back onto Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley to begin the second half Tuesday, the junior only had one more thing to accomplish.
The Eagles dominated the first half to build a 4-0 lead over Keyser that, barring a historic comeback, seemed to be enough to up their record to 12-2 on the season. After scoring twice before the intermission, Scritchfield still needed one more to net another hat trick.
It took just 15 minutes of second-half action, as Jordan Franklin set up Scritchfield perfectly at the top of the box, where he planted his left foot and unloaded a boot into the left corner well out of Keyser keeper Dominic Amtower’s reach. Calvary head coach Wes Reed immediately pulled the junior to get his subs some burn in the one-sided affair, as Calvary would go on to beat Keyser, 5-0.
“It was a good win, but honestly I wish we would’ve played with a little more intensity,” Reed said. “It seemed like we had a lapse of energy in the second half, but it’s tough to maintain that when you’re up and dominating like that.
“We have a big game Thursday that would’ve been nice to have a little more of a challenge for the kids, but it was a good win.”
Calvary and Keyser were playing different games for much of the contest on Tuesday.
The Eagles strung together long possession after possession, as Scritchfield, Luke Reed, Levi Carrington, Connor O’Brien and the rest of the attack looked calm and composed, probing the Golden Tornado defense for creases they could exploit. While Calvary was able to play with creativity in their offense, Keyser was scrambling just to stay alive.
Overmatched, the Golden Tornado were forced to load nine defenders in the box the entire first half and much of the second, and the lack of spacing made possessing the ball all but impossible. Without anyone in the midfield, Keyser was made to operate almost entirely in its defensive half, resulting in just five shots on goal. The Eagles took 19.
“Calvary is a very fundamentally sound team,” Keyser head coach Chris Halbritter said. “They played really well and I’m sure they’ll have a good season this year. Our guys are just not where they need to be right now.
“Across the board, they’ve got better touch, they’re a little bit faster, make better decisions. Our team needs to figure out how to make better decisions, and we just need to work on our skills more because we’re still developing.”
Luke Reed kicked off the scoring eight minutes in and converted another for Calvary’s fourth and final tally of the first half, he also assisted on the latter of Scritchfield’s two first-half strikes.
Scritchfield continued his string of hat tricks — he had one in the Eagles’ last matchup, a 7-0 rout of Faith — yet it was clear Tuesday the junior’s skill set is about more than only putting the ball across the goalmouth.
“He’s Mr. Hat Trick,” Wes Reed said. “Beyond that, Isaac was tied for our assist leader coming into tonight, so he’s very unselfish. He doesn’t hog the ball, and he doesn’t take bad shots, he takes good ones and he scores. I’ve coached Isaac and been around him for a long time, and he’s solid from front to back. He can play defense, he can play up top.
“He’s got a strong leg and strong determination, and that’s why he’s scoring three goals a game.”
But Calvary isn’t just one player, as four of the Eagles’ five goals were assisted by different players. O’Brien was the distributor on both of Reed’s goals; Carrington, Franklin and Luke Reed garnered assists on Scritchfield’s scores.
On defense, Eli and Jonah Leith, Corey Vogtman and Jesse Michael were mostly charged with sending Keyser clearances back upfield for their Calvary teammates to continue lengthy possessions, however, the Golden Tornado did pressure the Eagles’ backline late.
Keyser midfielder Alec Stanislawczyk had a breakaway chance with 15:20 left in the game, but Eli Leith made a sliding tackle to kick the ball out of bounds and preserve the clean sheet. Seth Earnest also had a couple good looks on goal slide wide left.
“A lot of that I’d attribute to Calvary making changes, changing around guys they had on defense,” Halbritter said. “That gave us a little better look on goal a couple times. I wish we would have put a couple in there and made it interesting, but it didn’t happen.”
The Eagles’ starting keeper Colby Mallery only faced one shot during the first half before getting a rest, as Reed gave Carrington the nod in the second half.
Neither goalkeeper was challenged much, which is exactly what Wes Reed wanted in the dominating 5-0 win against Keyser.
“I’m extremely proud of the guys, and outside of our two losses, we’ve dominated the majority of our games,” he said. “We’re just starting to play with a lot of possession, which we’re trying to build that after the international game and have better ball control.”
Calvary hits the road to face Cumberland Valley Christian on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Keyser visits Hampshire on Saturday at 11 a.m. It’s home game on Thursday with Petersburg has been canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.