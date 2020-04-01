CUMBERLAND — The boys and girls All-WestMac teams were announced recently, with Southern stars Bryson Wilt and Brooke Davis sweeping the Player of the Year honors.
Wilt took home the crown on the boys squad. The senior, one of the best defensive players locally, helped lead the Rams to a 19-2 record and a trip to College Park for the Maryland Class 1A final four, which may never be played after the MPSSAA postponed the tournament indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Davis, lethal with the ball in her hands, is also arguably the best defender in the area on the girls side. Just like Wilt, she led the Southern girls to a 19-2 record, who also booked a spot in the Class 1A final in Towson following a home court win over NAF in the state quarterfinals, but that event has been put on hold as well.
Elsewhere on the boys side, the big man duo of Isaac Upole and Cory Ashby earned first-team honors for the Rams. Mountain Ridge, who fell to Southern in the regional finals in Oakland, was represented by Sean Brown and Brady Weimer.
Talented scorer Kantrell Stubbs filled out the first team as Fort Hill’s selection.
The second team featured a trio of Allegany players: Caiden Chorpenning, Grant Cain and Solomon Green. Ethan Whitacre and Corey Jackson also appeared on the team for Fort Hill. Northern’s Ryan Harvey was the Huskies’ lone member of the list.
Southern also led the way on the girls’ side with a pair of first-team picks in Josilyn Evans and Hannah Owens. The Campers, Miners and Sentinels were each represented by one player to fill out the first squad. Kelsey O’Neal was Allegany’s pick, Maddie Paris made the team for Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill’s Brooklynne Noel received the nod.
The Campers’ Jordan Chaney and Katie Sterne landed on the second team. Laina Holler was the lone Ram on the second squad along with Fort Hill’s Alivia Appel. After a solid underclass season, Abbie Maddy received second-team honors.
