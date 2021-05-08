Sun and clouds mixed. High 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Serving Western Maryland and thePotomac Highlands of West Virginia
SUNDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Frostburg State at Fairmont State (2), 1:00
Region XX Final Four
Allegany at Catonsville, 1:00
Montgomery/CCBC Essex winner at Garrett, TBA
